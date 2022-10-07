Uttarakhand receptionist murder: Jurisdiction of tourism-related areas withdrawn from revenue police

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government has transferred the powers of all sectors related to tourism and tourism-related activities from the revenue to the civil police.

Along with this, the government has gathered information from the districts where new police stations and police posts are to be opened in revenue areas.

Talking to reporters at the Secretariat, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the state government wanted that in view of the security and law and order situation in all such areas, it was necessary to transfer the responsibility of law and order of the area from the revenue police to the civil police. He assured that the government is working fast in this direction and very soon it will see it implemented.

State Chief Secretary Dr S S Sandhu held a meeting on Thursday evening through video conferencing with district magistrates and superintendents of police regarding handing over revenue areas to civil police.

In view of tourism activities and security concerns, these areas will be handed over to the civil police. The government has taken this decision due to all-around criticism and failure of the revenue police after the receptionist's murder.

Sandhu said the areas where tourism and business activities have increased in the revenue areas should be included in the civil police on a priority basis.

Till now, 50 per cent of the state was under revenue police and most of it falls under the jurisdiction of hill area revenue police. Tourism is increasing rapidly here due to the natural beauty of these areas over time.

Due to this, the number of hotels, homestays and resorts, etc. has also increased rapidly. Along with this, criminal activities have also been seen here.

Dr Sandhu said that proposals for areas where civil police are required should be sent to the government immediately. Where civil police stations need to be opened and reporting posts or expand their area, their proposals should be sent to the government soon.

The Chief Secretary directed Director General of Police Ashok Kumar to fix the category of heinous crimes. He also asked for an immediate investigation of all cases included in the category of the heinous crime to be handed over to civil police and FIR should be registered.

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government has transferred the powers of all sectors related to tourism and tourism-related activities from the revenue to the civil police. Along with this, the government has gathered information from the districts where new police stations and police posts are to be opened in revenue areas. Talking to reporters at the Secretariat, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the state government wanted that in view of the security and law and order situation in all such areas, it was necessary to transfer the responsibility of law and order of the area from the revenue police to the civil police. He assured that the government is working fast in this direction and very soon it will see it implemented. State Chief Secretary Dr S S Sandhu held a meeting on Thursday evening through video conferencing with district magistrates and superintendents of police regarding handing over revenue areas to civil police. In view of tourism activities and security concerns, these areas will be handed over to the civil police. The government has taken this decision due to all-around criticism and failure of the revenue police after the receptionist's murder. Sandhu said the areas where tourism and business activities have increased in the revenue areas should be included in the civil police on a priority basis. Till now, 50 per cent of the state was under revenue police and most of it falls under the jurisdiction of hill area revenue police. Tourism is increasing rapidly here due to the natural beauty of these areas over time. Due to this, the number of hotels, homestays and resorts, etc. has also increased rapidly. Along with this, criminal activities have also been seen here. Dr Sandhu said that proposals for areas where civil police are required should be sent to the government immediately. Where civil police stations need to be opened and reporting posts or expand their area, their proposals should be sent to the government soon. The Chief Secretary directed Director General of Police Ashok Kumar to fix the category of heinous crimes. He also asked for an immediate investigation of all cases included in the category of the heinous crime to be handed over to civil police and FIR should be registered.