Home Nation

West Bengal flash floods: 450 rescued from Mal river, BJP delegation visits area

The flash floods occurred around 8.30 pm on Wednesday when idol immersion of several community Durga pujas at Malbazar in Dooars area was being held.

Published: 07th October 2022 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2022 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

Mal river flash floods

Jalpaiguri: Rescuers attempt to stop people from getting swept in flash floods in the Mal river, in Jalpaiguri district, West Bengal. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JALPAIGURI/KOLKATA: Around 450 people were rescued from the Mal River in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district after eight people were swept away and several others went missing due to flash floods in the waterbody during idol immersion of Goddess Durga.

An eight-member BJP delegation visited the area, spoke to many of those who had been rescued, and met the kin of those killed in the flash floods.

Meanwhile, the district administration said the rescue operation was stopped since last night.

"No one is missing as of now. Six people are still admitted to the hospital. The death toll so far is eight. We stopped the rescue operation late last night. But we have kept three rescue teams on standby," Jalpaiguri District Magistrate Moumita Godara told PTI.

It is the responsibility of the state government to ensure the safety and security of the devotees, party MP Jayanta Ray, who led the delegation, said.

"The administration should have been more careful," Ray said.

North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha, however, dubbed the BJP's allegation of lacunae by the administration as baseless.

"We took all steps promptly for relief and rescue. The BJP team has visited the area to pursue cheap politics," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the incident.

Each of them also announced Rs 50,000 to the injured.

The flash floods occurred around 8.30 pm on Wednesday when idol immersion of several community Durga pujas at Malbazar in Dooars area was being held.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Durga Puja idol immersion floods Bengal floods flash flooda Jalpaiguri district Mal River
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3 
Gujarat State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. (Photo | Twitter)
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi pats cops for public flogging
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Gas prices hiked 40 per cent; CNG, PNG to cost more
Charred remains of a bus after it hit a truck and caught fire on Aurangabad Road in Nashik district. (Photo | PTI)
11 dead, 38 injured after bus catches fire in Maharashtra's Nashik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp