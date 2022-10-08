AAP demands probe into BJP MLA's complaint against 'illegal' allotment of MCD land

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday demanded that Delhi LG VK Saxena order an investigation on a BJP MLA's complaint against "illegal" allotment of spaces meant for garbage collection centres by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party's demand came a day after Gandhi Nagar MLA Anil Bajpai's letter to the Lieutenant Governor seeking a CBI probe into the matter surfaced on social media.

Bajpai is at loggerheads with his own party leader and East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir, whose foundation has been using MCD's garbage collection centres, called dhalaos, as free-meal kitchens in his constituency.

"This is a criminal act. We demand that the Delhi LG order a probe into the allocation of MCD land to BJP MP Gautam Gambir, taking cognisance of Bajpai's complaint," AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak said at a press conference.

He also demanded "strictest action" against Gambhir and all others involved in the matter.

"Some BJP leaders have turned the MCD into a private firm," Pathak alleged.

Bajpai's letter to the LG read, "This is to inform you that in some assembly constituencies of East Delhi, the space allotted for dhalaos has been converted into rasoi (kitchen), library and other things, and ownership has been given to an individual having his NGOs and also to private organisations.

" The MLA had claimed that sanitation workers were finding it difficult to collect garbage in some areas due to such allotment of dhalaos to individuals, NGOs, and private organisations, and had sought a CBI probe into the matter.

After the controversy erupted, Bajpai had told PTI on Friday that he had written the letter on July 25 and that he had no idea how it was doing the rounds now.

Bajpai had earlier locked horns with Gambhir over 'no entry' timings at the Gandhi Nagar market.

