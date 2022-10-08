Home Nation

CBI submits chargesheet against TMC leader in cattle smuggling case  

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday submitted a chargesheet against Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal in the cattle smuggling case.

Published: 08th October 2022

TMC leader Anubrata Mondal

TMC leader Anubrata Mondal. (Photo | Anubrata Mondal Twitter)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday submitted a chargesheet against Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal in the cattle smuggling case. The 35-page chargesheet mentions 35 witnesses whose statements were recorded.

The central agency has also written about 53 deeds of properties recorded in the name of Mondal, his daughter Sukanya and other relatives, and fixed deposit of Rs 18 crore. In the chargesheet, the CBI has alleged that Mondal used to provide safe passage to cattle smugglers in Birbhum district in connivance with the district police administration.

Mondal was arrested on August 11 from his Bolpur residence in Birbhum district after he skipped several summons issued by the CBI, asking him to turn up at its Kolkata office. “We submitted the chargesheet 57 days after Mondal’s arrest. In the chargesheet, we said that the probe will continue and we may file supplementary chargesheet as per findings,” a CBI officer said.

During the probe, CBI sleuths collected statements of the officials of the banks where suspected proceeds of the alleged crime were deposited. “Money was deposited in the accounts of Mondal’s daughter and other relatives. We interrogated them but they failed to come up with satisfactory explanation about the source of the money,” said the officer.

“Mondal used to secure safe passage for cattle smugglers. Birbhum district is a corridor between Murshidabad and Malda districts through which cattle is transported to Bangladesh. Mondal, the TMC president of Birbhum district, ensured that no one would intercept the vehicles ferrying cattle in the district. For this, he was hand in glove with police personnel and paid them money from the commission earned by cattle smugglers,” another CBI officer said.  
 

