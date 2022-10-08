Home Nation

Dissent in Congress over turncoat as UPCC chief

Within a week of the appointment of Brijlal Khabri as the UP Congress Committee (UPCC) chief, voices of dissent have started emanating from within.

Published: 08th October 2022 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2022 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Brijlal Khabri. (Photo | Brijlal Khabri Twitter)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Within a week of the appointment of Brijlal Khabri as the UP Congress Committee (UPCC) chief, voices of dissent have started emanating from within. State Congress leaders are miffed with the top brass for preferring a turncoat over those who have been slogging for years. 

“It’s not that state unit of Congress does not have devoted and diligent leaders. But the central leadership has imposed turncoats on leaders who have given their blood and sweat to the organisation. So voices of dissent will naturally originate,” a senior leader said.

Khabri, a former BSP leader, joined the Congress in 2016. Political experts see the appointment of Khabri, who worked with BSP founder Kanshi Ram, as a move by the party to make deeper inroads among the downtrodden classes.

However, most leaders feel that the party needs an overhaul at the ground level. “It would not be able to reap the benefit of caste equations till it plans its revival at grass roots level. Those sitting in Delhi are not able to perceive this reality and are busy beating around the bush,” a veteran Congressman said.

