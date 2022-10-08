FTA with India may miss Diwali deadline after UK’s concern

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The much-awaited India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) may not be able to meet the Diwali deadline.

One of the things directly indicative of the delay is UK Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, expressing reservations about this agreement.

She said that the FTA could increase immigration to the UK and it would go against the goals of Brexit. In an interview with the magazine The Spectator, Braverman voiced concerns about the impending free trade agreement to be signed by Diwali, as it could increase immigration.

Braverman said: “Look at migration in this country — the largest group of people who overstay are Indian migrants.” The Indian High Commission in London reacting to the remarks made by the Home Secretary said, “We have seen reports in the media regarding a statement attributed to the Home Secretary about the ongoing negotiations for the India-UK FTA and migration issues in this context. While certain issues pertaining to Mobility and Migration are currently under discussion as part of these negotiations, any comment on these matters may not be appropriate given that the negotiations are underway. Any arrangement will include issues of interest on both sides.’’

As a part of the wider discussions under Migration and Mobility, the Indian government has said it is committed to work with the government of UK to facilitate the return of Indian citizens who have overstayed their visa period.

“Here in the UK, as per the data shared with the Home Office, as on date, action has been initiated on all of the cases referred to the High Commission. further, the UK has also undertaken to fulfil certain commitments as part of the Migration and Mobility Protocol, on which we await demonstrable progress,’’ the High Commission added.

Sources point out that the Diwali deadline, that was set by former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is unlikely to be met. “there are many things that are yet to be finalised and with less than two weeks left for Diwali, its unlikely to be completed,’’ said sources.

The home secretary told The Spectator that it would serve as a better policy measure to reduce job vacancies domestically than increase immigration.

