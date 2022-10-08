I don't withdraw from challenge, never will: Tharoor dismisses talk of withdrawing from Congress prez poll

Home Nation

Tharoor also asserted that it was a "friendly contest" within the party that was taking place and he is here to stay the course.

Published: 08th October 2022

AICC Presidential candidate and MP Shashi Tharoor

AICC Presidential candidate and MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress presidential polls candidate Shashi Tharoor on Saturday dismissed talk of him withdrawing from the election, asserting that he never backs down from a challenge and "it is a fight to the finish".

Tharoor, who has been aggressively campaigning in the polls, also asserted that it was a "friendly contest" within the party that was taking place and he is here to stay the course.

Tharoor is set to take on Mallikarjun Kharge in the polls.

"There are rumours going around attributed to sources in Delhi that I am withdrawing (from the polls) today. Let me assure you, I don't withdraw from a challenge, never have all my life, never will," the MP from Thiruvananthapuram said in a video message on Twitter.

"This is a struggle, it is a friendly contest within the party, but it is a fight to the finish and I am here to stay the course. Please come and vote on October 17. For me, 'Think tomorrow, think Tharoor'," Tharoor said. His remarks come on the last date for the withdrawal of nominations which is October 8.

According to a notification issued by Congress, the process for filing nominations for the election was from September 24 to 30. The polling will be held on October 17.

The counting of votes will be taken up on October 19 and the results will be declared the same day.

