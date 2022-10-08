It's okay to abuse your parents, but won't tolerate a word against Modi, Shah, says BJP leader

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra BJP unit’s ex-chief and Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil has said “abusing parents is acceptable, but they won’t tolerate a word against PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.” Patil, who is known for his controversial remarks, triggered the new row in Pune during a felicitation ceremony.

“Abusing parents is fine – it is common in Kolhapur – but they won’t tolerate a single abusive word against PM Modi and Home Minister Amit bhai Shah,” said Patil. Opposition parties were quick to attack Patil. “He can praise his leaders, but he should not damage the culture of Kolhapur and Maharashtra. Leaders should be cautious while praising their leaders. Abusing parents is not acceptable,” said NCP MLA Rohit Pawar.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande sarcastically remarked that “abusing parents is BJP’s Hindutva.” Patil is not new to controversies. Sometime back, he had made sexist remarks against NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule. “She should go home and cook bhakari thapa.” Patil was unapologetic about yet another remark against Sule in the context of quota for the OBCs.

The MP’s husband Sadananda Sule slammed Patil, saying he had only proved that his party was misogynistic. Recently, Patil told his waiting party workers to “go home as their wife and children must be waiting.” After BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis became a deputy to Eknath Shinde, it was Patil who said that the party had “made the decision with a heavy heart.”

MUMBAI: Maharashtra BJP unit’s ex-chief and Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil has said “abusing parents is acceptable, but they won’t tolerate a word against PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.” Patil, who is known for his controversial remarks, triggered the new row in Pune during a felicitation ceremony. “Abusing parents is fine – it is common in Kolhapur – but they won’t tolerate a single abusive word against PM Modi and Home Minister Amit bhai Shah,” said Patil. Opposition parties were quick to attack Patil. “He can praise his leaders, but he should not damage the culture of Kolhapur and Maharashtra. Leaders should be cautious while praising their leaders. Abusing parents is not acceptable,” said NCP MLA Rohit Pawar. Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande sarcastically remarked that “abusing parents is BJP’s Hindutva.” Patil is not new to controversies. Sometime back, he had made sexist remarks against NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule. “She should go home and cook bhakari thapa.” Patil was unapologetic about yet another remark against Sule in the context of quota for the OBCs. The MP’s husband Sadananda Sule slammed Patil, saying he had only proved that his party was misogynistic. Recently, Patil told his waiting party workers to “go home as their wife and children must be waiting.” After BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis became a deputy to Eknath Shinde, it was Patil who said that the party had “made the decision with a heavy heart.”