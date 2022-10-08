Rajasthan man arrested for spying for Pakistan

By PTI

JAIPUR: A 31-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistani intelligence agencies, an official said on Saturday.

Ravi Prakash Meena, a resident of Rajasthan, who was posted as a class-4 employee at the Sena Bhawan in Delhi, was honey-trapped by a Pakistani woman agent. He was sharing confidential and strategic information about the Indian Army with her, DGP (Intelligence), Rajasthan, Umesh Mishra, said.

He was providing information to the agent through social media in exchange for money which was deposited in his bank account, the official said.

The Pakistani agent, who went by the name Anjali Tiwari, posed as an Indian Army officer posted in West Bengal, Mishra said.

Meena, who hails from Sapotara in Rajasthan's Karauli district, was interrogated by intelligence agencies and after technical evidence and verification of the mobile phone used in the crime, he was arrested, the official said.

He has been charged under sections of the Official Secrets Act.

