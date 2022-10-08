Shah’s power show: BJP upbeat about growing footprint in J&K

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: After Union Amit Shah’s power show in Baramulla, BJP seems to have extended its base in the Muslim-majority Kashmir and the party is upbeat. In 2014, Shah had visited the Valley to campaign for party candidate Hina Bhat from the Amira Kadal constituency in Srinagar.

He addressed one party meeting in Jawahar Nagar area of Srinagar, where about 100-odd party workers were present, that too with most of them hiding their faces. Fast forward on October 5, 2022, Shah addressed a public rally in Degree College Baramulla and at least 40,000 people attended the gathering, making it one of the successful rallies in north Kashmir.

It was Shah’s first public rally in Kashmir after the nullification of Article 370 and the large turnout has given a clear message that things are changing for the BJP in the Valley. According to a BJP leader said, the people in the Valley support PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikaas’. “It was a historic rally. People have made Amit Shah’s J&K visit historic. These are pictures of changing J&K’s politics,” said J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina.

The home minister’s stopping his speech for Azaan during the rally won the hearts and minds of people both present in the rally and outside as well. He resumed the speech after the Azaan was over amid thunderous cheers from people present in the rally.

According to another BJP leader, the crowd responded loudly when Shah began his rally with ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogan. People also cheered loudly when Shah talked about the availability of free gas cylinders for women, who have hugely benefited from the Ujjwala scheme.

Shah also sent a message by removing the bullet-proof glass shield from the stage before his address. It indicates his confidence with security arrangements and that the militancy is on the wane. The ground situation is changing and it is evident as no strike has been taken in any part of the Valley, another senior BJP leader said, adding that stone-pelting is talk of the past. The peace is prevailing in the Valley and the home minister said from terrorist hotspot Kashmir has changed to tourist hotspot.

He said about 1.62 crore tourists have visited J&K this year against 6 lakh visiting Kashmir every year, over 2 million tourists visited the Valley so far. Senior Kashmir-based BJP leader and former MLC Sofi Yousuf said after Shah’s historic rally, rival parties would realize that the BJP’s graph in the Valley has increased manifold and that it now poses a serious challenge to them.

He said situation in the Valley has significantly improved in the last three years after Article 370 revocation and people no longer live in fear and benefits of Central and UT-sponsored schemes are reaching to people. Shah has also raised the morale of the police force by visiting the residence of slain policeman Mudasir in Uri in north Kashmir.

His visit to Chatti Patshahi Gurdwara in Rainawari area of downtown Srinagar was also significant.

BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur, who hails from Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, said Shah’s rally would have a positive impact on the ground.

