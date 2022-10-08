Shibu Soren gets Delhi High Court notice in Lokpal case

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to JMM patriarch and Rajya Sabha MP

Shibu Soren on Lokpal hearing, directing him to reply by November 10. The notice was issued after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey moved Delhi HC against the ex-parte decision passed in the matter and a stay on the ongoing hearing against Soren.

Justice Yashwant Varma had on September 12 passed the stay order following objections raised by Soren. The stay was granted after Soren challenged the proceedings in the disproportionate assets case involving him through a petition.

Dubey in the review petition filed by him, had accused Soren of misleading the court saying that he suppressed facts to secure reliefs. According to Dubey, the day the Delhi HC passed the order, Lokpal and he remained unrepresented before the court and he came to know about the judgment only through media reports, adding that Soren misled the court by stating that he had given an advance notice to him.

Taking cognizance of the review petition filed by Dubey, the court has fixed November 10 as the next date of hearing. “Hearing on the ongoing proceedings of Lokpal will be conducted on November 10. The honourable court has taken cognizance on the objections raised by me,” said Dubey.

Earlier, Dubey had filed a petition before the Lokpal against Shibu Soren for amassing disproportionate assets in his name as well as family members and others and demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

It was also mentioned in the complaint, filed on August 5, 2020, that Soren has amassed several commercial and residential properties in his and his family members’ names by adopting corrupt means by misusing the public exchequer in the State of Jharkhand.

