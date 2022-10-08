Home Nation

Woke up due to loud sound and ran out, lucky to have survived, says Nashik bus tragedy survivor 

At least 11 passengers were killed and 38 others injured when the private bus going to Mumbai from Yavatmal district in eastern Maharashtra caught fire after ramming into the trailer truck.

Published: 08th October 2022 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2022 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

Charred remains of a bus after it hit a truck and caught fire on Aurangabad Road in Nashik district. (Photo | PTI)

Charred remains of a bus after it hit a truck and caught fire on Aurangabad Road in Nashik district. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NASHIK: For Anita Chaudhari and her daughter, it was a narrow escape as they managed to wake up and run out of the burning bus in the nick of time, while several of their co-passengers were not as lucky when the vehicle caught fire after hitting a truck in Nashik city of Maharashtra early on Saturday.

At least 11 passengers were killed and 38 others injured when the private bus going to Mumbai from Yavatmal district in eastern Maharashtra caught fire after ramming into the trailer truck around 5.15 am at Nandur Naka on Nashik-Aurangabad highway, officials have said.

"We were sleeping in the bus, when we heard a loud noise. The bus had caught fire. Somehow, I managed to get out of the bus along with my daughter...We are lucky to have survived," said Chaudhari, who is from Washim district in the state.

Another passenger, Piraji Dhotre, said he was travelling in the bus along with his uncles.

"The accident occurred when we were asleep. Luckily, we got up and immediately ran out of the bus when we saw that it had caught fire. One of my uncles received injuries in the accident," Dhotre, who hails from Yavatmal district, said.

People residing in the area where the accident took place, said they heard a loud sound and came out of their houses to see what was wrong. But by that time, the fire had spread in the bus.

The blaze was so intense that they could not even go near the vehicle to help the passengers stuck inside, some of them said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nashik Accident Bus Fire
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3 
Gujarat State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. (Photo | Twitter)
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi pats cops for public flogging
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Gas prices hiked 40 per cent; CNG, PNG to cost more
Charred remains of a bus after it hit a truck and caught fire on Aurangabad Road in Nashik district. (Photo | PTI)
11 dead, 38 injured after bus catches fire in Maharashtra's Nashik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp