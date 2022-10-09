Home Nation

At Delhi event, BJP MP calls for 'total boycott' of a community 

Parvesh  Verma could be seen in the purported video seeking an answer from the crowd about "total boycott" of the community and asking them to raise their hands if they agreed with him.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma courted controversy on Sunday after he allegedly made inflammatory remarks against a community at an event to protest the killing of a Hindu youth in northeast Delhi.

Manish (19) was stabbed to death in Sundar Nagri earlier this month.

Police have arrested all the accused in the case -- Aalam, Bilal and Faizan -- and have said they killed him over an old rivalry.

In a purported video of the event, which was organised by various Hindu outfits against the killing, Verma could be heard saying, "Wherever you find them, there is only one way to straighten them - total boycott. Do you agree with me?" The Delhi Police said it is obtaining the details of the event held at Dilshad Garden and added that no permission was taken for organising it.

"No complaints have been received yet. However, footage related to the speeches made at the event will be examined," a senior police officer said.

No immediate reaction was available from Verma, who is the BJP MP from West Delhi.

Verma could be seen in the purported video seeking an answer from the crowd about "total boycott" of the community and asking them to raise their hands if they agreed with him.

"We will not buy anything from their shops or pay them any wages. This is the only treatment for them," he can be heard in the video.

Manish's killing was captured on a CCTV camera. In the footage, three youths are seen walking down a lane and accosting him. The footage further shows one of the three grabbing Manish by his collar and slapping him. The other two also join in, and start stabbing Manish with knives.

