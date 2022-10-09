Home Nation

Chinese army in India, PM Modi messed up big time: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the party would continue to raise the fundamental issue of poor handling of external affairs by the Central government.

Published: 09th October 2022 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2022 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi clicks pictures of a girl with her father during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Mandya district on Friday | Udayashankar S

By Express News Service

 TURUVEKERE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the party would continue to raise the fundamental issue of poor handling of external affairs by the Central government. “The Chinese army is sitting today inside Indian territory, and has occupied more than 1,000 sqkm, a slightly smaller area than Delhi, and the government refuses to do anything, refuses a discussion in Parliament as it is scared. The PM stated that no land has been taken and destroyed India’s negotiating position. But we will continue to raise the issue,” he told the media.

On the ban on Popular Front of India, he clarified that he is in favour of a ban on any organisation or individual who spreads hatred in society, regardless of their community, and everybody should oppose hatred. 

The NEP is against the ethos of the country as it distorts our history, tradition and culture, besides centralising the education system, he remarked.  On the BJP’s allegation that the Congress contributed to India’s partition, Rahul shot back that no RSS leader had fought for freedom. “According to my understanding of history, they backed the British and Veer Savarkar was an example,” he alleged. 

Rahul said the Bharat Jodo Yatra is not aimed at the 2024 polls, though political leaders are participating in it. “By nature, I believe in tapasya. I wanted an element in this communication with people, the element of suffering for myself. I can share the suffering, that’s the idea of my yatra,” he said philosophically.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Rahul Gandhi Karnataka Indian Army chinese army Arunachal Pradesh Bharat Jodo Yatra
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi walks with his mother and AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Pandavapura in Mandya district of Karnataka. (Photo | Udayashankar S)
Politics as a yatra without end
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
India in for another oil price shocker
Ambedkar, Tharoor, and dissidence
The long road to building roads for humans, not cars in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp