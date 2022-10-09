Chinese army in India, PM Modi messed up big time: Rahul Gandhi

By Express News Service

TURUVEKERE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the party would continue to raise the fundamental issue of poor handling of external affairs by the Central government. “The Chinese army is sitting today inside Indian territory, and has occupied more than 1,000 sqkm, a slightly smaller area than Delhi, and the government refuses to do anything, refuses a discussion in Parliament as it is scared. The PM stated that no land has been taken and destroyed India’s negotiating position. But we will continue to raise the issue,” he told the media.

On the ban on Popular Front of India, he clarified that he is in favour of a ban on any organisation or individual who spreads hatred in society, regardless of their community, and everybody should oppose hatred.

The NEP is against the ethos of the country as it distorts our history, tradition and culture, besides centralising the education system, he remarked. On the BJP’s allegation that the Congress contributed to India’s partition, Rahul shot back that no RSS leader had fought for freedom. “According to my understanding of history, they backed the British and Veer Savarkar was an example,” he alleged.

Rahul said the Bharat Jodo Yatra is not aimed at the 2024 polls, though political leaders are participating in it. “By nature, I believe in tapasya. I wanted an element in this communication with people, the element of suffering for myself. I can share the suffering, that’s the idea of my yatra,” he said philosophically.

