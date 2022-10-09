Congress should have taken up Bharat Jodo Yatra in 1947: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

By Express News Service

UDUPI: In a pointed attack against Congress over its Bharat Jodo Yatra, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the liberation of Goa would not have got delayed, had the Congress conducted Bharat Jodo Yatra in 1947.

Speaking to the media after visiting Sri Krishna Mutt here on Saturday Sawant said, “If the Yatra was conducted in 1947, Goa would have been liberated at least in 1950. Our freedom fighters had to fight against the Portuguese in 1955. Several freedom fighters even lost their lives during the fight. If the Yatra was held then, it could have been avoided. The whole of East India and entire Kashmir would have become an integral part of India.”

He added, “Leaders from various political parties are joining BJP after realising the long-term vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM has been an inspiration to the country’s youth and their dream of a new United Nations. The youth are joining hands to make PMs programmes like Clean India and Make in India successful. It is the same dream of New India that made political leaders from other parties a part of the BJP in Goa. This same magic may repeat in other parts of the nation too.” Paryaya Sri Krishnapura Mutt Seer Sri Vidyasagara Theertha Swamiji felicitated him.

