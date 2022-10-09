Home Nation

Mentally challenged woman rescued from captivity of 35 years by Hathras MLA

The MLA said that she had come to know about the woman through one Nirmala Singh of Matra Seva Bharti organisation about a month ago.

Published: 09th October 2022 07:27 PM

Image used for representational purposes only

Image used for representational purposes only

By PTI

FIROZABAD: A 53-year-old mentally challenged woman confined in her house for the past 35 years was rescued on initiative of Hathras MLA, officials said here on Sunday.

Sapna, a resident of village Mohammadabad in Tundla area, had been held captive in a room by his father since she was 18, MLA Hathras Anjula Mahaur said. She was tied up and given food in the room by her family members.

"I talked to the brothers of the woman on Friday and convinced them and got her admitted in a mental hospital in Agra," the MLA said, adding she is undergoing treatment there.

