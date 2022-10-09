Not quitting Congress president race, it’s a fight to finish: Shashi Tharoor

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid rumours that he has withdrawn from the election, Shashi Tharoor on Saturday sought to clear the air, saying he is very much in the race. In a video message, Tharoor said he has come across rumours attributing to Delhi sources that he has backed out.

“If not now, then never... I don’t withdraw from a challenge. Never have all my life, never will. This is a struggle. It’s a friendly contest within the party. But it’s a fight to the finish and I’m here to stay the course,” the Thiruvanathapuram MP said.

Meanwhile, a senior Congress leader said that Tharoor expects some undercurrents from his home state Kerala. “He is aware that he will not win, but he is determined to bring down the votes of Kharge. This will help him get a berth in the Congress Working Committee or become the general secretary,” the leader said.

