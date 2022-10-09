One killed, 8 injured in Jharkhand as vehicle comes in contact with live high tension wire

Home Nation

The villagers alleged that the tragic incident took place due to negligence on the part of block administration and electricity department.

By PTI

HAZARIBAG: A 40-year-old man was killed and eight others were injured when a vehicle fitted with a loudspeaker came in contact with a high-tension live wire during Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi procession in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Sunday, a senior police officer said.

A tractor fitted with a loudspeaker was crossing a road at Pagar Tola in Barkagaon, about 80 km from state capital Ranchi, when it came in contact with an overhead high-tension wire and caught fire in which one person was killed and eight others were injured, Superintendent of Police, Manoj Ratan Chothe said.

Four seriously injured persons were rushed to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi for better treatment while the other four injured persons were undergoing treatment at Hazaribag Medical College and Hospital (HMCH).

The villagers alleged that the tragic incident took place due to negligence on the part of block administration and electricity department.

However, the SP refused to comment on the issue. Chothe ordered the Barkagaon Sub-Divisional Police Officer Amit Kumar Singh to enquire into the matter and submit a report for further action.

Barkagaon MLA Amba Prasad, who rushed to the spot on being informed, sent the injured to HMCH. She also alleged that the incident could have been averted had the local administration taken action in time.

The MLA said she has asked Chief Minister Hemant Soren to set up an inquiry committee and punish the guilty. Describing the incident as "unfortunate", Prasad also demanded adequate compensation to the next of kin of the victims.

