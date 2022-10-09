Home Nation

Rajasthan: Dalit woman gangraped by family priest, others in Ajmer; was held captive for days 

An FIR was registered on the basis of the complaint on October 7 and the accused are being searched for.

By PTI

JAIPUR: A 25-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by a group of men, including a priest, in Ajmer district of Rajasthan, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the accused, Sanjay Sharma, was a family priest of the victim and used to perform prayers for her family. As per the complaint, the accused first raped the woman finding her alone at home, and recorded a video of her.

Later, he extorted money from her and raped her again with others, Ajmer North DSP Chhavi Sharma said. The DSP said that the accused gave sedatives to the victim and she is unable to tell how many people were involved in the act.

The victim, who has children, has complained that she was raped several times in the last one month and was held captive by the accused.

The accused threatened to kill her children and husband and make her videos public, police said. The complainant said that while she was in their captivity, the accused injected her with sedatives.

When she did not return home, her husband lodged a missing person complaint after which the accused dropped her outside a police station on September 27. An FIR was registered on the basis of the complaint on October 7 and the accused are being searched for.

Sharma said that a medical examination of the victim has been done and statements recorded.

