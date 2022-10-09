Home Nation

Sidhu Moosewala murder case; Gangster Deepak Tinu's 'girlfriend' held from Mumbai

Tinu, one of the accused in singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder, escaped from the custody of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) unit of the Mansa police last week.

Published: 09th October 2022 11:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2022 11:25 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

(Image for representational purpose)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Days after gangster Deepak Tinu escaped from police custody in Punjab's Mansa, his alleged girlfriend was nabbed by a team of Punjab police from Mumbai airport.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav on Sunday said a team of the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) nabbed Tinu's woman accomplice who was trying to head to the Maldives.

She was with Tinu when he escaped from police custody. The DGP further said efforts were on to nab Tinu.

"Major breakthrough in Deepak Tinu custody escape, #AGTF @PunjabPoliceInd arrested woman accomplice of Tinu from #MumbaiAirport in an intelligence-based ops. She was with criminal when he escaped & was on way to #Maldives when nabbed. Further #investigations to nab Tinu underway," Yadav tweeted Sunday evening.

Tinu, one of the accused in singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder, escaped from the custody of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) unit of the Mansa police last week.

Pritpal Singh, who was the CIA Incharge Mansa, had allegedly taken Tinu in his vehicle to his official residence to facilitate a meeting with the gangster's alleged girlfriend.

Later, the gangster along with his girlfriend escaped.

The Punjab Police has dismissed from service and apprehended Pritpal Singh and an FIR was registered against him for dereliction in duty.

Police had also constituted a four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Patiala Range M S Chhina will lead the SIT and its members are Assistant IG Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Opinderjit Singh, SSP Mansa Gaurav Toora and DSP of AGTF Bikramjeet Singh Brar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gangster Deepak Tinu Punjab police Sidhu Moosewala murder case
India Matters
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Mulayam Singh Yadav, Samajwadi Party founder, dies at 82
Delhi BJP's Parvesh Verma (Photo | Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma/Facebook)
At Delhi event, BJP MP Parvesh Verma calls for 'total boycott' of a community 
Image used for representational purpose only.
Wives of dons likely to rule in Bihar bypolls
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a solar-powered 3D projection mapping and heritage lighting show at Sun Temple in Mehsana district. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat’s Modhera is India’s first fully-solar village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp