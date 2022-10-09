Home Nation

Unpopularity of BJP govt feeding Bharat Jodo Yatra's success: Yogendra Yadav

Asked about nine days of the yatra in the state, he said, "We began with both expectation and apprehension.

Published: 09th October 2022 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2022 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Social activist Yogendra Yadav

Social activist Yogendra Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By Karthik K K
Express News Service

MYSURU: Political analyst, social activist and president of Swaraj India Party Yogendra Yadav, who has joined the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, shared his thoughts with The New Sunday Express on why this journey is important and how it will bring the country together to fight politics of hatred.

Yadav, who has been walking nearly 20 km every day for the last one month, said the yatra has shown the promise of challenging the dominant narrative and highlighting real issues bothering society.

Asked about nine days of the yatra in the state, he said, "We began with both expectation and apprehension. Expectation because this is the land that offers deepest intellectual, cultural and literary resources to combat the politics of hate. Apprehension because the reception in Kerala was so good and we were worried if Karnataka could match it. But it has turned out better than what I expected with noted writer Devanuru Mahadeva welcoming the yatra, many cultural icons expressing support and family members of Gauri Lankesh walking along,” he said.

Asked if it will have any political implications in the state that is going for polls, he said, “Unpopularity of the BJP government is feeding the success of the yatra here. There is a to-and-fro effect here. Unpopularity of BJP is making the yatra a success and the success of yatra will make BJP much weaker. What matters to me is the resolve to take on politics of hatred for which Karnataka is made a prime laboratory. This needs to be defeated and if that means BJP losing in the election. nothing can be better than that.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yogendra Yadav Rahul Gandh Bharat Jodo Yatra BJP congress Karnataka
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi walks with his mother and AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Pandavapura in Mandya district of Karnataka. (Photo | Udayashankar S)
Politics as a yatra without end
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
India in for another oil price shocker
Ambedkar, Tharoor, and dissidence
The long road to building roads for humans, not cars in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp