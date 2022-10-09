Home Nation

UP man held for killing lover, burying her body in his room

Khushbu, 20, daughter of one Bikram Singh, a resident of Kithaut, had gone missing on November 20, 2020.

Published: 09th October 2022 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2022 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

(Image for representational purpose)

By PTI

FIROZABAD: A woman's skeleton was exhumed here in the district's Kithaut village after almost two years, leading to the arrest of two men, including her lover who had allegedly buried her body in his room after killing her, police here said on Sunday.

Khushbu, 20, daughter of one Bikram Singh, a resident of Kithaut, had gone missing on November 20, 2020, police said.

After she was reported missing, a case was registered against Gaurav under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to compel her marriage) of the IPC.

"Police were searching for Khushbu and Gaurav for the past two years," Circle Officer, Sirsaganj, Anivesh Kumar said.

"On Saturday, Gaurav was arrested. He told police that Khushbu had been pressuring him to marry her. So on November 21, he killed her with poison, and buried her body in the room (of his house), and put things over it. After this, he fled with his family," Kumar said. 

"A case of murder (section 302 of IPC) has been registered against Gaurav and his father Munnalal, and they have been sent to jail," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Man kills lover buries her body in his room Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi walks with his mother and AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Pandavapura in Mandya district of Karnataka. (Photo | Udayashankar S)
Politics as a yatra without end
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
India in for another oil price shocker
Ambedkar, Tharoor, and dissidence
The long road to building roads for humans, not cars in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp