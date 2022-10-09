Home Nation

Woman raped in moving car in UP's Sultanpur

The incident had taken place Friday evening when a 23-year-old BTech student flagged an SUV for lift to go back home.

Published: 09th October 2022

By PTI

SULTANPUR: An engineering student was allegedly raped in a moving car and thrown near a canal here in Jaisinghpur area, police said on Sunday.

The incident had taken place Friday evening when a 23-year-old BTech student flagged an SUV for lift to go back home, they said.

The driver allegedly raped her inside the car, threw her near a canal, and fled. The girl later told her family members about the incident when she reached her home.

Circle officer, Jaisinghpur, Prashant Singh said that they have got a complaint and a probe is on in the matter and FIR will be registered after prima facie investigation.

