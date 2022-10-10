10 more killed, 6 lakh people affected by Uttar Pradesh floods

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Ten more people were killed in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh where more than 650 villages in 16 districts were affected by floods following heavy rainfall, officials said on Monday.

According to a report by the relief commissioner's office, the lives of around 5.8 lakh people have been impacted due to the floods.

According to officials, nine people were killed after heavy rains lashed several parts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

In Jhansi , six people and as many others were injured in lightning strikes on Monday afternoon, officials said on Monday.

Sub Divisional Magistrate, Mauranipur, Mrityunjay Mishra said Kranti (28), her daughter Nikita (15) and Pinki (25), all from the district's Itail village, died in lightning strike.

Kunjan (25) of Bhadarwara village and Basari village-resident Charan Singh (36) were killed in lightning strikes, the SDM said, adding that five others were injured and admitted to the hospital.

Govind Singh (49), a resident of Lakhanpura Raksa, was also killed in lightning strike while working in his agriculture field, SDM (Sadar) Jhansi, Shashi Bhushan said, adding that another person was also injured in the incident.

In Balrampur , two people died after being swept away in flood waters, even as rescue operations are on find two others, officials said.

The body of Sumrita (55), hailing from Madarhava village, was taken out from a flooded pond while the body of Alam (16), who was swept away was recovered on Monday, police said.

The flood waters submerged the Gonda-Barhni-Gorakhpur railway bridge in Balrampur affecting the movement of trains.

According to Balrampur station superintendent PR Somvanshi, the movement of over two dozen trains were affected after the flood waters submerged the railway bridge.

Movement of trains has been stopped there till further orders, he said.

Amethi's Jamo police station SHO Akhilesh Gupta said the wall of a house belonging to a man named Ram Sanjeevan's (37) collapsed on Sunday night, leading to his death.

The deceased was staying alone in his house, he added.

In Pratapgarh district, a man named Dilip Singh (30) of Rehua Lalganj village died while his cousin was seriously injured after the wall of their house collapsed, Udaipur police station Station House Officer Ranvijay Singh said.

He said the duo were rushed to a government hospital where Dilip succumbed to his injuries.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

According to the weather office, moderate to heavy rains occurred at most places in the state.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning occurred at few places, the MET report said, adding that rains are very likely at many places on Tuesday.

Continuous rainfall and high-intensity winds also damaged crops of mustard, "urad" and "bajra" in Budaun, officials said, adding that a newly-constructed boundary wall of a bus stand was also damaged.

Budaun District Magistrate Deepa Ranjan said teams have been deployed to provide relief to people.

Teams are also conducting survey to assess the crop damage after which farmers will be provided appropriate compensation.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to speed up relief work in the districts affected by unseasonal rainfall.

He asked them to remain in the field to oversee relief work in the affected districts and conduct inspections in the waterlogged areas, an official spokesperson said here.

The chief minister asked officials to provide immediate assistance to people in the flood-affected areas, take them to safe places and make proper arrangements for their food.

