70 Union ministers to visit J&K as part of public outreach plan 

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: After Home Minister Amit Shah’s power show in Rajouri and Baramulla, at least 70 union ministers will be visiting Jammu and Kashmir as part of the third phase of the “Public Outreach Programme” of the central government from October 10 (Monday).

Sources said 70 union ministers would be visiting J&K from Monday. The ministers would be visiting all 20 districts of J&K (10 each in Kashmir and Jammu) in a phased manner to have on spot assessment of the developmental works being carried out in the Union Territory since the last three years and get public feedback. It is the third public outreach programme of union Ministers to J&K since scrapping of Articles 370 and 35A and bifurcation of J&K state into two Union Territories by the centre on August 5, 2019.

The Outreach Programme will start with a visit by the Union Minister of State for Food Processing, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution and Rural Development Department. He will undertake a two-day visit of Baramulla district in north Kashmir from October 10-12. Union MoS for Finance Pankaj Choudhary will visit south Kashmir’s militancy-hit Shopian district from October 12-15.

Union MoS for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh will be visiting border district of Rajouri from October 19-20, Union MoS for Minority Affairs John Barla will visit Ramban district from October 10-12, Union MoS for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and fisheries Sanjeev Kumar Balian will visit Shopian district from October 11-12; Union Minister for Commerce and Industries Anupriya Patel will visit Ganderbal district on October 12 -13; Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbanand Sonowal will visit Ganderbal district on October 27 and 28 while union minister Shantanu Thakur will visit border district of Samba.

Union MoS for Education Subash Sarkar will visit south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on October 14 and 16.

Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman and Nitin Gadkari are also likely to visit J&K.

SRINAGAR: After Home Minister Amit Shah’s power show in Rajouri and Baramulla, at least 70 union ministers will be visiting Jammu and Kashmir as part of the third phase of the “Public Outreach Programme” of the central government from October 10 (Monday). Sources said 70 union ministers would be visiting J&K from Monday. The ministers would be visiting all 20 districts of J&K (10 each in Kashmir and Jammu) in a phased manner to have on spot assessment of the developmental works being carried out in the Union Territory since the last three years and get public feedback. It is the third public outreach programme of union Ministers to J&K since scrapping of Articles 370 and 35A and bifurcation of J&K state into two Union Territories by the centre on August 5, 2019. The Outreach Programme will start with a visit by the Union Minister of State for Food Processing, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution and Rural Development Department. He will undertake a two-day visit of Baramulla district in north Kashmir from October 10-12. Union MoS for Finance Pankaj Choudhary will visit south Kashmir’s militancy-hit Shopian district from October 12-15. Union MoS for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh will be visiting border district of Rajouri from October 19-20, Union MoS for Minority Affairs John Barla will visit Ramban district from October 10-12, Union MoS for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and fisheries Sanjeev Kumar Balian will visit Shopian district from October 11-12; Union Minister for Commerce and Industries Anupriya Patel will visit Ganderbal district on October 12 -13; Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbanand Sonowal will visit Ganderbal district on October 27 and 28 while union minister Shantanu Thakur will visit border district of Samba. Union MoS for Education Subash Sarkar will visit south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on October 14 and 16. Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman and Nitin Gadkari are also likely to visit J&K.