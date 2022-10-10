A 10-time MLA, 7-time MP, Mulayam Singh Yadav started his career as a teacher

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Mulayam Singh Yadav, one of the most prominent leaders of Uttar Pradesh, served as the chief minister of the state thrice and also as India’s defence minister. He was elected 10 times as a member of the assembly and seven times as a Lok Sabha member.

He passed away at the age of 82 due to multi-organ failure at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Monday morning. Mulayam Singh Yadav’s son and SP chief Akhilesh confirmed his father’s demise in a tweet through the official Twitter handle of the party.

“My respected father and everyone’s leader is no more - Akhilesh Yadav," the tweet on Samajwadi Party’s Twitter handle read.

Mulayam Singh Yadav had been admitted at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram since August 22 and his condition deteriorated a week ago when the SP patriarch was shifted to ICU and then to CCU. His treatment was supervised by a team of senior doctors at Medanta hospital. He had been on life-saving drugs.

As per the hospital sources, Mulayam had been suffering from acute kidney malfunction leading to an imbalance in the creatinine levels in his body. In such a condition, after keeping him on dialysis for some time, the doctors shifted the veteran leader to Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) support and life-saving drugs.

VIEW PHOTOS | RIP Mulayam Singh Yadav: A life in pictures

Born on November 22, 1939, in the village Saifai of Eatwah district in central UP, Mulayam Singh Yadav took initial education in Etawah followed by Fatehabad and Agra. A known wrestler, Mulayam after completing his graduation and Bachelor of Teaching (BT), completed his higher education at Agra University, where he did his post-graduation in political science.

An astute politician, Mulayam had started his career as a teacher at Jain Inter College in Karhal, in the Mainpuri district. In fact, the SP patriarch had done his schooling at the same school in 1955 when he took admission in Class 9th. He did his Class 12th from the same school and joined it later as a teacher in 1963. He used to teach Hindi and social science.

Mulayam was drawn to politics in 1960 when he started taking an active part in the movement led by socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia after getting influenced by the socialist leader. However, he started his political journey formally in 1967 by contesting and winning the Assembly election as MLA from Jaswantnagar seat.

A 10-time MLA and seven-time MP representing various constituencies across UP, Mulayam founded the Samajwadi Party in 1992 and he rose to become the UP CM for the first time in 1989. He helmed UP thrice as CM from 1989-1991, 1993-1995 and 2003 to 2007. He was the country’s defence minister from 1996-1998 during the United Front government at the Centre.

At present, Mulayam Sigh Yadav had been representing Mainpuri in Lok Sabha as MP. “Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji distinguished himself in UP and national politics. He was a key soldier for democracy during the Emergency. As Defence Minister, he worked for a stronger India. His Parliamentary interventions were insightful and emphasised furthering national interest,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi

wrote in his tweet.

ALSO READ | Mulayam a key soldier for democracy during Emergency: PM

"The death of Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, who was also India's former defence minister, is a huge loss to Indian politics. May god grant peace to his soul, and give strength to his family members," the Congress wrote on its official Twitter handle.

Expressing grief over the demise of the veteran leader, UP CM Yogi Aditynath paid tributes saying an era of socialist movements has ended in the country with the passing away of the SP patriarch.

उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी का निधन अत्यंत दुखदायी है।



उनके निधन से समाजवाद के एक प्रमुख स्तंभ एवं एक संघर्षशील युग का अंत हुआ है।



ईश्वर से दिवंगत आत्मा की शांति की कामना व शोकाकुल परिवार एवं समर्थकों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 10, 2022

"The demise of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji is extremely sad.

His death marked the end of a major pillar of socialism and a struggling era. I pray to God for the peace of the departed soul and express my condolences to the bereaved family and supporters," Yogi Aditynath's post read.

Amid the pouring condolences, the Uttar Pradesh Government declared a three—day state mourning and last rites with full state honours of the departed leader.

Mulayam Singh Yadav’s mortal remains will be brought to Lucknow and will be kept at the premises of the state Assembly and the SP office. Last rites will be performed in his native Saifai village of Etawah, sources said.

LUCKNOW: Mulayam Singh Yadav, one of the most prominent leaders of Uttar Pradesh, served as the chief minister of the state thrice and also as India’s defence minister. He was elected 10 times as a member of the assembly and seven times as a Lok Sabha member. He passed away at the age of 82 due to multi-organ failure at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Monday morning. Mulayam Singh Yadav’s son and SP chief Akhilesh confirmed his father’s demise in a tweet through the official Twitter handle of the party. “My respected father and everyone’s leader is no more - Akhilesh Yadav," the tweet on Samajwadi Party’s Twitter handle read. Mulayam Singh Yadav had been admitted at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram since August 22 and his condition deteriorated a week ago when the SP patriarch was shifted to ICU and then to CCU. His treatment was supervised by a team of senior doctors at Medanta hospital. He had been on life-saving drugs. As per the hospital sources, Mulayam had been suffering from acute kidney malfunction leading to an imbalance in the creatinine levels in his body. In such a condition, after keeping him on dialysis for some time, the doctors shifted the veteran leader to Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) support and life-saving drugs. VIEW PHOTOS | RIP Mulayam Singh Yadav: A life in pictures Born on November 22, 1939, in the village Saifai of Eatwah district in central UP, Mulayam Singh Yadav took initial education in Etawah followed by Fatehabad and Agra. A known wrestler, Mulayam after completing his graduation and Bachelor of Teaching (BT), completed his higher education at Agra University, where he did his post-graduation in political science. An astute politician, Mulayam had started his career as a teacher at Jain Inter College in Karhal, in the Mainpuri district. In fact, the SP patriarch had done his schooling at the same school in 1955 when he took admission in Class 9th. He did his Class 12th from the same school and joined it later as a teacher in 1963. He used to teach Hindi and social science. Mulayam was drawn to politics in 1960 when he started taking an active part in the movement led by socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia after getting influenced by the socialist leader. However, he started his political journey formally in 1967 by contesting and winning the Assembly election as MLA from Jaswantnagar seat. A 10-time MLA and seven-time MP representing various constituencies across UP, Mulayam founded the Samajwadi Party in 1992 and he rose to become the UP CM for the first time in 1989. He helmed UP thrice as CM from 1989-1991, 1993-1995 and 2003 to 2007. He was the country’s defence minister from 1996-1998 during the United Front government at the Centre. At present, Mulayam Sigh Yadav had been representing Mainpuri in Lok Sabha as MP. “Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji distinguished himself in UP and national politics. He was a key soldier for democracy during the Emergency. As Defence Minister, he worked for a stronger India. His Parliamentary interventions were insightful and emphasised furthering national interest,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote in his tweet. ALSO READ | Mulayam a key soldier for democracy during Emergency: PM "The death of Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, who was also India's former defence minister, is a huge loss to Indian politics. May god grant peace to his soul, and give strength to his family members," the Congress wrote on its official Twitter handle. Expressing grief over the demise of the veteran leader, UP CM Yogi Aditynath paid tributes saying an era of socialist movements has ended in the country with the passing away of the SP patriarch. उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी का निधन अत्यंत दुखदायी है। उनके निधन से समाजवाद के एक प्रमुख स्तंभ एवं एक संघर्षशील युग का अंत हुआ है। ईश्वर से दिवंगत आत्मा की शांति की कामना व शोकाकुल परिवार एवं समर्थकों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 10, 2022 "The demise of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji is extremely sad. His death marked the end of a major pillar of socialism and a struggling era. I pray to God for the peace of the departed soul and express my condolences to the bereaved family and supporters," Yogi Aditynath's post read. Amid the pouring condolences, the Uttar Pradesh Government declared a three—day state mourning and last rites with full state honours of the departed leader. Mulayam Singh Yadav’s mortal remains will be brought to Lucknow and will be kept at the premises of the state Assembly and the SP office. Last rites will be performed in his native Saifai village of Etawah, sources said.