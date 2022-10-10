Home Nation

Assam: Mother elephant, her calf die after being hit by train in Jorhat

At least five elephants have died in recent years after accidentally coming into contact with live wires in Gudalur and Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. 

Published: 10th October 2022 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2022 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

World Elephant Day is celebrated on 12 August every year to raise awareness about the plight of elephants all over the world.

World Elephant Day is celebrated on August 12 every year to raise awareness about the plight of elephants all over the world. (Image used for representational purpose.)

By ANI

JORHAT (Assam): A female elephant and her calf were killed after being hit by the Rajdhani Express near Kharikatia railway station in Assam's Jorhat district, officials said on Monday.

The accident happened when a herd of elephants was crossing the railway tracks on Sunday night, they said, adding that the female elephant was 22 years old and the calf was 10 months old.

"The forest department had alerted railway officials about the movement of wild elephants and requested them to ensure that trains slowed down while passing the area. But they did not do that," Jorhat district forest officer Biken Pegu told ANI.

"One female elephant and her calf were killed. We will investigate and take action as per law," Pegu added.

On Wednesday, an adult wild elephant died after coming in contact with a live electrical wire in the Sanfan forest range of Gossaigaon town in Kokrajhar district. The incident happened when a herd of wild elephants ventured outside the forest area searching for food.

ALSO READPregnancy may have led elephant to drown in Mahanadi river

After receiving the information, a team rushed to the scene and examined the elephant but it had died, officials said.

Another wild elephant was electrocuted in the Kamrup district of Assam recently.

At least five elephants have died in recent years after accidentally coming into contact with live wires in Gudalur and Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Female elephant calf Rajdhani Express
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp