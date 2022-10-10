Bangladeshi cattle smuggler shot dead by BSF

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/KOLKATA: After a six-month lull, the BSF troops in the force’s South Bengal Frontier opened fire on a group of Bangladeshi nationals, suspected to be cattle smugglers, killing one person, in the Krishnaganj police station area of Nadia district in Bengal on Saturday night.

A Bangladeshi national was killed in firing by the BSF near Meghna border outpost (BOP) in Murshidabad in March this year. According to BSF officials, the 32-year-old deceased, identified as Muntaz Hossain, was shot dead while trying to cross over to Bangladesh territory near border gate number 54 in the Krishnaganj area.

“Hossain, along with 15-20 others, were trying to smuggle six cattles through the porous border in Nadia district and BSF personnel guarding the border spotted them. The personnel of the armed force first fired two rounds in the air asking the suspects to stop. But they continued running towards the border gate.

While chasing, a BSF jawan was attacked by Hossain with a sharp weapon and injured him. In self-defence, the BSF had to open fire in which Hossain was shot dead. Others suspected cattle smugglers managed to sneak into Bangladesh,’’ said a BSF official. Hossain was a resident of Chhoto Baldia village in Damurhuda sub-district in Chuadanga district of the Khulna Division.

The BSF later handed over Hossain’s body to Krishnaganj police station and it was sent for post mortem at Shaktinagar hospital in Krishnagar. This was the first incident of killing of a Bangladeshi national in border firing in BSF’s South Bengal Frontier region almost six months after the current Director General Pankaj Singh had ordered senior officers to be careful not to open fire.

