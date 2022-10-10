Bharat Forge sends 16 Kalyani M4 vehicles to Indian Army for UN Peacekeeping deployment

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Defence firm Bharat Forge Ltd on Monday said it sent 16 Kalyani M4 armoured personnel carrier vehicles to the Indian Army for deployment in UN Peacekeeping missions.

The Kalyani M4 is a state-of-the-art armoured personnel carrier that provides protection to the occupants against high threats, including severe mine blasts and grenades.

The vehicle is capable of carrying an infantry platoon in full combat gear.

"Bharat Forge Ltd today dispatched 16 world-class and Made-in-India Kalyani M4 vehicles to the Indian Army for United Nations Peacekeeping deployment," the company said.

It said Kalyani M4 successfully completed a series of extreme vehicle trials in some of the toughest environments in India.

The trials were conducted in the freezing terrains of Leh and Ladakh, and the unforgiving deserts of Rann of Kutch.

Speaking on the occasion, Baba N Kalyani, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Forge Ltd, said, "We are proud to be delivering the Made-in-India Kalyani M4 for UN Peacekeeping missions."

"This encourages us to work for the benefit of our armed forces and it reinforces our commitment to harness our Prime Minister's vision for atmanirbharata and self-reliance in the defence sector," he said.

Amit Kalyani, Deputy Managing Director, Bharat Forge Ltd, added, "Keeping crew safety and vehicle performance as paramount factors, Kalyani M4 has been ergonomically and aesthetically designed to allow the crew to perform their duties in an optimum manner."

The Kalyani M4 is equipped with modern military-grade power terrain with all-time situational awareness.

Recently, the Indian Army's northern command inducted the Kalyani M4 to its fleet of armoured vehicles under an emergency procurement, the company said.

