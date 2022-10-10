Born on Janmashtami to slay Kans’ descendants, says Kejriwal 

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Arvind Kejriwal hit out at the BJP after posters surfaced in several Gujarat cities on Saturday, calling him “anti-Hindu.” “Those behind the posters were “demons and descendants of Kans (the tyrant ruler in Hindu mythology),” said Kejriwal. “I was born on Krishna Janmashtami, with a special task to finish off the descendants of Kans,” said the AAP convenor and Delhi CM.

Kejriwal joined his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann at a rally in Gujarat’s tribal-dominated Dharmpur and Surat City on Sunday, the second day of their visit to Gujarat. “Yesterday (Oct 8), these people put up hoardings against me all over Gujarat and insulted God. Such people are the children of Kans. I was born on Krishna Janmashtami. My grandmother used to call me ‘Krishna.’ God has assigned me a special task to finish off Kans’ descendants – criminals and the corrupt,” said Kejriwal.

“Those who insult gods are called ‘rakshas’ (demons) and descendants of Kans). What would demons do in ancient times? They would enter any village, indulge in hooliganism, tease and rape women,” said the AAP leader.

Calling himself a devotee of Hanuman, Kejriwal asked people: “Will you support me to complete the work of God, to finish the demons?” Attacking the BJP, Kejriwal said, “We must wipe out these demons for peace among people. We have to finish those corrupt goons, those who insult gods. Inflation has made life impossible. Prices of everything are rises while wages have failed to keep pace,” he said.

Kejriwal claimed that many BJP leaders had met “secretly” asking him to help defeat the ruling BJP. “I would like to tell all BJP workers and leaders who want to defeat their party to work secretly for AAP,” he said. “Everyone should unite for a new Gujarat. Do not care about the party, work for Gujarat and work for the country,” he said, adding AAP will usher in a “new storm, new politics, new faces, new ideas, and new dawn.”

Rahul flays attack on Gujarat Cong MLA

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has condemned the attack on Congress MLA and tribal leader Anant Patel, who recently led a protest against the Par Tapi Narmada river-linking project. “In Gujarat, the attack on our MLA Anant Patel…by the BJP is condemnable. This is the panic of the BJP government.

Every Congress worker will fight till the last breath for the rights of tribals,” Rahul tweeted. The BJP, however, raised doubts about the attack, saying it should be probed whether it was a “stunt to gain sympathy.” State BJP Chief CR Patil on Sunday denied any attack on the MLA. “He has created a drama to draw attention in the run-up to the polls,” said Patil. “Anant Patel can see his defeat in the Assembly polls. He keeps raising such false issues,” he has provoked tribals on the project which has already been scrapped,” he added.

