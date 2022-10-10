Cardboard used to dress fractured leg at govt health centre in MP  

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Yet another shocking incident has exposed the real state of public health facilities in Madhya Pradesh. In Bhind district, the staff at a government health facility in the Rauna area reportedly used cardboard instead of a plaster cast to dress the fractured leg of an accident victim.

Sources said the cardboard support was put up due to the unavailability of plaster cast at the health facility. MP medical education minister Vishvas Sarang has announced a probe into the matter, whose video has gone viral.

However, the staff defended the process, saying it was done to support the fractured leg and stop bleeding. Two men (both relatives) from UP’s Jalaun district were injured in a road accident in the Mihona area of Bhind district on Saturday. One of them identified as Puran Singh Verma had fractured his leg. The two were rushed to the government health facility in Raun area of Bhind district.

The medical staff reportedly bandaged the fractured leg with cardboard instead of a plaster cast. The injured was then referred to the Bhind district hospital where the matter came to light. This is not the first time that such a shocking episode has emerged from a government health facility in the state.

A month-and-a-half back, a shocking case of a woman’s head wound being dressed with a condom wrapper allegedly at a government health centre was reported from Morena district of the state.

The shocking negligence came to light when doctors at the Morena District Hospital began changing the dressing of the woman’s head injury on Friday. They were stunned to find that a condom wrapper had earlier been used to dress the same wound.

Probe ordered

