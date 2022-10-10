Home Nation

Cardboard used to dress fractured leg at govt health centre in MP  

MP medical education minister Vishvas Sarang has announced a probe into the matter, whose video has gone viral.

Published: 10th October 2022 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2022 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Yet another shocking incident has exposed the real state of public health facilities in Madhya Pradesh. In Bhind district, the staff at a government health facility in the Rauna area reportedly used cardboard instead of a plaster cast to dress the fractured leg of an accident victim.

Sources said the cardboard support was put up due to the unavailability of plaster cast at the health facility. MP medical education minister Vishvas Sarang has announced a probe into the matter, whose video has gone viral.

However, the staff defended the process, saying it was done to support the fractured leg and stop bleeding. Two men (both relatives) from UP’s Jalaun district were injured in a road accident in the Mihona area of Bhind district on Saturday. One of them identified as Puran Singh Verma had fractured his leg. The two were rushed to the government health facility in Raun area of Bhind district.

The medical staff reportedly bandaged the fractured leg with cardboard instead of a plaster cast. The injured was then referred to the Bhind district hospital where the matter came to light. This is not the first time that such a shocking episode has emerged from a government health facility in the state.

A month-and-a-half back, a shocking case of a woman’s head wound being dressed with a condom wrapper allegedly at a government health centre was reported from Morena district of the state.
The shocking negligence came to light when doctors at the Morena District Hospital began changing the dressing of the woman’s head injury on Friday. They were stunned to find that a condom wrapper had earlier been used to dress the same wound.

Probe ordered
Sources said the cardboard support was put up due to the unavailability of plaster cast at the health facility. MP medical education minister Vishvas Sarang has announced a probe into the matter, whose video has gone viral. The medical staff reportedly bandaged the fractured leg with cardboard instead of a plaster cast

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cardboard Govt health centre Fracture
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp