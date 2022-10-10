Home Nation

Centralised selection of 50,000 TMC candidates for panchayat elections

The names will be cross-checked by the surveyors who will find out the fittest candidates.

Published: 10th October 2022 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2022 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Trinamool flag, Trinamool Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA:  The Trinamool Congress has decided to opt for a centralised selection of some 50,000 candidates for the panchayat elections slated to be held next year. Sources in the party said the district leadership would be asked to send at least three names for each seat in the three tiers—gram panchayat, panchayat Samiti and Zilla Parishad—to Kolkata after the festive season. 

The names will be cross-checked by the surveyors who will find out the fittest candidates. The decision of centralisation is said to be a brainchild of TMC’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee which indicates a firmer grip of Chief Minister  Mamata Banerjee’s nephew in organisational affairs. 

The rural polls are said to be significant for the ruling TMC as it will help the party to gauge its grassroot electoral strength before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.  “The party is desperate to recover its image damaged by corrupt panchayat functionaries. The move seems to be aimed at building up a clean image,’’ said a TMC leader.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TMC candidates panchayat elections Kolkata
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp