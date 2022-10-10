Home Nation

Cross-breed of dog and jackal spotted in Uttarakhand

Dr G S Rawat, former director of the Wildlife Institute of India, endorsed that such cases have been reported in eastern Uttar Pradesh in the past. 

Published: 10th October 2022 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2022 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN:  After Italy, where the first known discovery of crossbreeding between pet dogs and golden jackals was reported in 2015, one such case has been reported in the forests adjoining Haldwani in the Nainital district. While wildlife photographer Dipankar Khulbe spotted the breed for the first time and captured it on camera, Dr G S Rawat, former director of the Wildlife Institute of India, endorsed that such cases have been reported in eastern Uttar Pradesh in the past. 

This amazing animal is being seen by wildlife photographer Dipankar Khulbe as the origin of the cross breed of jackal and dog named “Doja”. The jackal-dog hybrid is a canid hybrid that results from mating between the domestic dog and the golden jackal.

Padma Shri awardee Anoop Shah, who has done an in-depth research work in this field, has also confirmed that it is a rare breed spotted here after Italy in 2015. Nainital resident Padma Shri Shah told this newspaper, “In 2015, hunters brought the carcass of a jackal near Italy and conducted a post-mortem and found that it was a cross of dog and jackal”. Shah termed it as a “rare occurrence” in his last 45 years of experience. “In India, it has been first seen a few years ago near eastern Uttar Pradesh and later near Haldwani,” added Shah.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cross-breed dog-jackal cross-breed Dipankar Khulbe
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp