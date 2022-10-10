Home Nation

Guwahati Diary: Assam sees record liquor sales despite three dry days

Poetry has become a weapon for the Congress to attack the ruling BJP in Assam. Party’s state president Bhupen Kumar Borah is leading the attack.

Published: 10th October 2022

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Congress uses poetry to attack BJP
Poetry has become a weapon for Congress to attack the ruling BJP in Assam. Party’s state president Bhupen Kumar Borah is leading the attack. Reciting a poem the other day, he claimed the BJP’s development wave has been catastrophic for Assam. He hit out at the saffron party over issues including floods, alleged miseries of people under CM Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government, it's huge spending on advertisements and helicopter rides.  In its response, the BJP said Borah’s poems had invariably evoked laughter among people. Minister Pijush Hazarika advised the state Congress chief to be a serious politician.w

Liquor flows during the festive season
Liquor flowed during the Durga puja celebrations in Assam. Despite two dry days, its total sale on three days (October 1, 3 and 4) was Rs 29 crore. Guwahati created a record of sorts. Liquor worth Rs 17 crore was sold here alone. It was Rs 6.75 crore on October 1, Rs 5 crore on October 3 and 5.25 crore on October 4. There is no account of Guwahati residents buying liquor from shops at Jorabat in Meghalaya on the city outskirts where it is cheaper. During the festivity, the state recorded 643 incidents of road mishaps.  Kamrup (Metro) district, of which Guwahati is the headquarters, topped the chart with 75 incidents of accidents. 

Another feather in wildlife biologist’s cap
Well-known wildlife biologist Purnima Devi Barman won the World Female Ranger Award 2022. It was conferred on her for her outstanding service and dedication to conservation. She was “humbled, honoured and thrilled” to have received the honour. Barman has dedicated her life to the conservation of endangered greater adjutant storks (locally called Hargila). She is the founder of the Hargila Army, an all-female conservation initiative.The conservationist is a recipient of a number of awards. Earlier, she received the Nari Shakti Puraskar (India’s highest civilian award for women) among other awards.

Prasanta mazumdar
Our correspondent in Guwahati
prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com

