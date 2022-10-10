Home Nation

Hate speeches at Dharma Sansads: SC seeks responses from Uttarakhand, Delhi on action taken

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Uttarakhand and Delhi governments on what action police have taken against those who made hate speeches at Dharam Sansads held in the state and the national capital last year.

A bench of justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli passed the order while hearing a plea of activist Tushar Gandhi.

In his petition, the activist has sought contempt action against senior police officials for not taking any steps on the issue, according to the guidelines laid down to curb hate speeches and lynching.

The bench said that at this stage it is not issuing notice on the contempt plea but is only seeking responses from Uttarakhand and Delhi on as to what action has been taken with regard to the hate speeches made at the Dharam Sansads.

Both Uttarakhand and Delhi will file affidavits and explain the factual position and action taken, it said.

The bench also noted that newly appointed Attorney General R Venkataramani has recently taken charge and may need some time to reflect upon the issue.

Advocate Shadan Farsat, appearing for Gandhi, said that he would serve the copy of the contempt petition to the standing counsels of Uttarakhand and Delhi.

Gandhi was also one of the petitioners in the Tehseen S Poonawalla versus Union of India (2018 verdict) in which guidelines were laid down for curbing hate speeches and lynching, he said.

Farasat submitted that Gandhi has sought contempt action against the police officials for not taking any action after the incidents of hate speeches in the 'Dharma Sansads' in Uttarakhand and the national capital.

He added that after filing of the petition two people who had given the hate speeches were arrested but seven others were not touched by police.

The bench sought responses from Uttarakhand and Delhi in four weeks.

The plea said that immediately after the events took place, the speeches were made available and were in public domain but still the Uttarakhand Police and the Delhi Police did not act against the perpetrators.

Hate speeches were made in a Dharam Sansad held in Uttarakhand's Haridwar from December 17 to 19 last year and in Delhi on December 19 last year, the petition alleged.

