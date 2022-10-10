Home Nation

India hosts SCO joint anti-terror drill to enhance operational capabilities

“The Stage-1 of the Exercise was conducted from July 27 to August 1 by the National Counter Terrorist Forces of SCO Member Countries in their respective territories.” 

Published: 10th October 2022 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2022 10:44 AM

National Security Guards, Image for representation.

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Security Guard (NSG) is hosting the multinational Joint Anti-Terror Exercise (JATE), “Manesar Anti-Terror 2022”, under the framework of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS), at NSG Manesar Garrison. It is stage 2 of the exercise as, according to an official statement, “The Stage-1 of the Exercise was conducted from July 27 to August 1 by the National Counter Terrorist Forces of SCO Member Countries in their respective territories.” 

The NSG in its statement on Sunday said, “The exercise is aimed at exchanging expertise, best practices and build synergy between the Counter Terrorism Forces of the SCO RATS Member Countries to enhance capabilities for conducting Anti-Terrorist operations and countering other security threats collectively.” Stage-2 of the Exercise is being conducted from October 8 to October 13 at NSG Manesar Garrison, in which eight representatives from National Counter Terrorism Forces of Republic of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Republic of Uzbekistan, Russian Federation and NSG of Republic of India are participating. 
Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) one of the permanent organ of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and has its headquarters in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. 

The objective of the exercise is to provide a “platform to the participating member countries to enhance their operational capabilities and exchange experience in Combating Terrorism, Separatism and Extremism, which are common regional security challenges.”  

The objective of SCO RATS is to facilitate cooperation and coordination against Terrorism, Extremism and Separatism.  India assumed the chairmanship of the Council of SCO RATS in Oct 2021. JATE is an annual Counter Terrorist Exercise held within the framework of the SCO RATS. 

The SCO is an eight-member economic and security bloc that India and Pakistan joined as full-time members back in 2017. The founding members of this group include China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

