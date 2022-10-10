Home Nation

Jharkhand: Tribals beaten up, head tonsured, for photographing Durga idol

The five men, in the age group of 20 to 25 and belonging to a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), lodged a police complaint against eight people, including the 'Mukhiya' of Beta Panchayat.

Published: 10th October 2022 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2022 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

crimesagainstDalits

In a recent incident, activists protest demanding justice for Indra Meghwal, a Dalit boy from Rajasthan who allegedly died after he was beaten up by his teacher. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GARHWA: Five tribals, including a person who had taken a photograph of a Durga idol, were beaten up allegedly by a village head and his men in Jharkhand's Garhwa district, police said on Monday.

The head of the person who had taken the photograph was also tonsured.

The incident occurred at Palhe village, about 210 km from the state capital Ranchi, on October 6, police said.

The five men, in the age group of 20 to 25 and belonging to a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), lodged a police complaint against eight people, including the 'Mukhiya' of Beta Panchayat.

Chinia Police Station in-charge Birendra Hansda said, "The victims have lodged a complaint against Rameshwar Singh, who is Mukhiya of Beta panchayat, and seven others. A search operation is on to nab the accused." 

Vinod Korwa, whose head was tonsured, claimed "When I was taking picture of a Durga idol on the immersion day, I was driven out of the Puja Mandap by some men, saying I belong to Korwa caste. Thereafter, Ganga Korwa, Rupesh Korwa, Ganga Korwa, and Ajay Korwa of the same village came to my rescue. But they were abused and beaten up." 

He told police that the next day the 'Mukhiya' and three other people called all five of them on the pretext of a meeting.

"Then, we were tied with a rope and beaten up. They also tonsured my head and made a video," Vinod said.

When contacted, the Mukhiya said, "As the men were drunk and they were creating a nuisance, therefore they were beaten up." 

Adim Janjati Parishad district president Nanheswar Korwa termed the incident as unfortunate and demanded immediate arrest of the accused.

