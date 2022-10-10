Home Nation

Kharge visits J&K, says president poll for betterment of Congress

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday reached Srinagar in search of support from party delegates in Jammu and Kashmir to win the presidential poll slated for October 17. 

Published: 10th October 2022 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2022 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | Twitter, special arrangement)

Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | Twitter, special arrangement)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday reached Srinagar in search of support from party delegates in Jammu and Kashmir to win the presidential poll slated for October 17. 
He targeted the ruling BJP and said that no one knows how elections for the president’s post in BJP are held.

He also asserted that his contest with Shashi Tharoor for the post of party president was for the betterment of the party and the country and if elected, he would implement the Udaipur Declaration of the party He held interaction with the Congress delegates and leaders in Srinagar and Jammu and put forth his point of view to seek party leader’s support for the top post.

Terming the ongoing presidential election in Congress as an internal matter of the Congress, Kharge said his contest with Shashi Tharoor is for the betterment of the party and the country. “This contest is not about fighting but we are placing our points of view and trying to persuade each other. I will take everybody’s advice and find solutions to issues and problems by discussing them with PCCs and others. It is collective leadership,” he said.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Kharge, former leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, said that the presidential elections in BJP are unheard of. “So what right the saffron party has to raise questions about the country’s grand old party Congress?” he asked.

“Congress is the largest democratic party in the country, where elections are held right from booth level to the AICC president. I have risen from the ranks of block president, DCC president PCC president, etc. I remained loyal to the party through thick and thin. In view of my long political experience in the party and government, I shall be able to further strengthen the party at all levels and do justice to the dedicated party workers,” he said.

Kharge said that Congress’ real fight is against the BJP and RSS, who are vitiating the political, democratic and social atmosphere in the country. He alleged that democratic institutions built by Congress in seven decades have been weakened and voices of dissent are being muzzled and crushed by the Modi government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
president poll Mallikarjun Kharge Congress
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp