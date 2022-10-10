Mulayam a key soldier for democracy during Emergency, say PM Modi as condolences pour in

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's demise, and said he was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people's problems.

The 82-year-old Yadav passed away in Medanta hospital in Gurugram.

"Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people's problems," Modi said.

He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising ideals of Jayaprakash Narayan and Ram Manohar Lohia, the prime minister said.

"Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji distinguished himself in UP and national politics. He was a key soldier for democracy during the Emergency," the prime minister said in a series of tweets.

I had many interactions with Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji when we served as Chief Ministers of our respective states. The close association continued and I always looked forward to hearing his views. His demise pains me. Condolences to his family and lakhs of supporters. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/eWbJYoNfzU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 10, 2022

As defence minister, Yadav worked for a stronger India and his parliamentary interventions were insightful, Modi said.

Yadav emphasised on furthering national interest, the prime minister added.

"I had many interactions with Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji when we served as Chief Ministers of our respective states. The close association continued and I always looked forward to hearing his views," Modi said.

"His demise pains me. Condolences to his family and lakhs of supporters. Om Shanti," he said.

'Dharti Putra' Mulayam Singh Yadav's demise irreparable loss to country: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu termed the demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday an "irreparable loss" to the country.

She said the achievements of Mulayam Singh Yadav, who came from an ordinary environment, were extraordinary.

"The death of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav is an irreparable loss to the country. The achievements of Mulayam Singh Yadav ji, who came from an ordinary environment, were extraordinary.

"'Dharti Putra' Mulayam ji was a veteran leader and was connected with the land. He was respected by people of all parties. My deepest condolences to his family members and supporters!" Murmu tweeted in Hindi.

श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव का निधन देश के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है। साधारण परिवेश से आए मुलायम सिंह यादव जी की उपलब्धियां असाधारण थीं। ‘धरती पुत्र’ मुलायम जी जमीन से जुड़े दिग्गज नेता थे। उनका सम्मान सभी दलों के लोग करते थे। उनके परिवार-जन व समर्थकों के प्रति मेरी गहन शोक-संवेदनाएं! — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 10, 2022

'Illustrious', 'leader of the masses': VP Jagdeep Dhankhar, former VP Naidu remember Mulayam

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed his sorrow at the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday, calling him as an illustrious political leader.

"Deeply pained by the passing away of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji. He was an illustrious political leader who dedicated his life to the service of the people," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Dhankhar.

Former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu also expressed his grief at the former defence minister's demise.

"I had a long association with Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav over many years. He was a stalwart in national politics & an earthy leader of the masses," Naidu tweeted.

Deeply saddened by the news of the demise of former chief minister of UP and Samajwadi Party leader, Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji. I had a long association with Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav over many years. He was a stalwart in national politics & an earthy leader of the masses. pic.twitter.com/RIDT24asQE — M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) October 10, 2022

Mulayam Singh Yadav's demise irreparable loss to Indian politics: Congress

The Congress on Monday condoled Mulayam Singh Yadav's demise and said his passing away was an irreparable loss to Indian politics.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said Yadav's unparalleled contribution to Indian politics as defence minister and chief minister of Uttar Pradesh will always be remembered. "My deepest condolences to Akhilesh Yadav and all other loved ones," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Yadav was a stalwart Lohiaite but had admirers across the political spectrum. "His tenures as CM of UP were very consequential. He played a key national role on 2 occasions: Deve Gowda & Gujral govts as Defence Min, & in 2002 when he proposed APJ Abdul Kalam for President," Ramesh said in a tweet.

The Congress, on its official Twitter handle, said, "The death of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav, the patron of Samajwadi Party, former Defense Minister of the country and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, is an irreparable loss to Indian politics."

Senior Congress leader and party's presidential polls contender Shashi Tharoor offered condolences to Akhilesh Yadav on the passing away of his father Mulayam Singh Yadav. "I had met the former DefenceMinister at the @UN & subsequently exchanged thoughts with him at the LokSabha. A political giant has passed. A great loss to all Indians. OM Shanti," Tharoor tweeted.

BJP pays rich tributes to Yadav, praises his grassroots connect

BJP leaders on Monday paid rich tributes to Mulayam Singh Yadav, praising his grassroots connect and describing his demise as an end of an era.

Home Minister Amit Shah noted that the Samajwadi Party founder remained active in politics for decades with his unique political skills and said he will always be remembered for his connect with the ground.

"His death is the end of an era in Indian politics," Shah said and also highlighted Yadav's struggle for the restoration of democracy during the Emergency.

मुलायम सिंह यादव जी अपने अद्वितीय राजनीतिक कौशल से दशकों तक राजनीति में सक्रिय रहे। आपातकाल में उन्होंने लोकतंत्र की पुनर्स्थापना के लिए बुलंद आवाज उठाई। वह सदैव एक जमीन से जुड़े जननेता के रूप में याद किए जाएँगे। उनका निधन भारतीय राजनीति के एक युग का अंत है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 10, 2022

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Yadav was a grassroots leader who played a key role in the politics of Uttar Pardesh for decades.

He contributed to the country's and society's development while holding different positions, Singh said, adding he used to speak freely on different issues during their meetings.

"His death is very painful," Singh said.

Another BJP leader and Union minister Bhupender Yadav tweeted, "Saddened by the demise of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav. He was admired as a mass leader and fought hard for democracy during the Emergency. He dedicated his life to spreading the ideals of Jayaprakash Narayan and Ram Manohar Lohia."

