Religious conversion event: Delhi Police to question ex-minister Gautam on Tuesday

Gautam resigned from his post on Sunday amid a controversy over his presence at the religious conversion event.

Delhi's Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police will question former minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Tuesday over his presence at a religious conversion event where Hindu deities were allegedly denounced, senior officials said.

He has been issued a notice to appear for questioning along with some others, a senior police official said.

The former minister will be questioned about his presence in the event and details will be sought from him regarding what actually happened there, he said.

The BJP had used the issue to attack AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal during the election campaigning in Gujarat and accused him of being "anti-Hindu".

In a letter shared on Twitter, Gautam said he attended the event in his personal capacity and it had nothing to do with his party or the ministry.

He lashed out at the BJP for targeting Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), alleging the saffron party was doing "dirty politics" on the issue.

Gautam, who was the Minister for Social Welfare, SC and ST, Registrar of Co-operative Societies and Gurudwara Elections, said he is resigning as minister as he does not want his leader or AAP to be in trouble because of him.

