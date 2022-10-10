Home Nation

SC notice to Centre on plea to declare 'Talaq-e-Kinaya' and 'Talaq-e-Bain' unconstitutional

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Karnataka-based Syeda Ambreen.

Published: 10th October 2022 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2022 04:50 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Monday sought responses from the Centre and others to a plea seeking to declare all forms of "unilateral and extrajudicial" divorce among Muslims including 'Talaq-e-Kinaya' and 'Talaq-e-Bain' as void and unconstitutional.

A bench of Justices S A Nazeer and J B Pardiwala issued notices to the Ministry of Law and Justice, Ministry of Minority Affairs and others while seeking their replies.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Karnataka-based Syeda Ambreen asserting the practices are arbitrary, irrational and contrary to fundamental rights to equality, non-discrimination, life and freedom to practice religion.

The petitioner has also sought a direction to the Centre to frame guidelines for "gender neutral and religion neutral uniform grounds of divorce and uniform procedure of divorce for all citizens".

The petition contended Talaq-e-Kinaya, Talaq-e-Bain and other forms of unilateral and extrajudicial talaq are an "evil plague similar to sati" that continue to trouble Muslim women and pose extremely serious health, social, economic, moral and emotional risks.

"It is submitted that religious officers and priests like imams maulvis, kazis etc. who propagate, support and authorise the Talaq-E-Kinaya and Talaq-E-Bain and other forms of unilateral extrajudicial talaq are grossly misusing their position, influence and power to subject Muslim women to such gross practice which treats them as chattel, thereby violating their fundamental rights," the plea said.

The petitioner said in January 2022, a pre-filled letter from the 'kazi' office was received in which vague allegations were made.

It was stated on her husband's behalf that due to these conditions, it is not possible to continue this relationship and she is relieved of the matrimonial relationship.

"These words are called Kinaya words (ambiguous words or unclear form eg. I free you, you are free now, you/this relation is haram on me, you are separated from me now, etc) through which Talaq-e-Kinaya/Talaq-e-Bain (instantaneous and irrevocable and extra-judicial form of talaq, in single sitting, either pronounced or in written/electronic form) is given," the plea said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court 'Talaq-e-Kinaya' 'Talaq-e-Bain'
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp