Two LeT terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Tangpawa area of the south Kashmir district late on Sunday night after receiving specific input.

Published: 10th October 2022 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2022 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

Army jawans stand guard during an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

Two soldiers and a dog of the Army were also injured in the operation, an official spokesperson said.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Tangpawa area of the south Kashmir district late on Sunday night after receiving specific input about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

As the forces were conducting searches in the area, the terrorists fired at them.

The forces retaliated and an encounter ensued, he said.

In the exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed this morning, he added.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the slain terrorists belonged to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

"Two local categorised #terrorists linked with proscribed #terror outfit LeT killed in #encounter. They were involved in several terror crime cases," the ADGP said.

An Army spokesperson said two soldiers and an Army dog were injured in the exchange of fire.

The soldiers were evacuated to the Army's 92 Base Hospital here and are stable, he said.

Two AK rifles and war-like stores were recovered from the encounter site, the spokesperson said.

