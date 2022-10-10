UP: Rape survivor set ablaze by accused's family; 1 held 

By PTI

MAINPURI (Uttar Pradesh): A 15-year-old girl, pregnant after she was raped three months back, was allegedly set on fire by the mother and sister of the accused, police said on Monday.

After learning about the pregnancy, the mother-daughter duo took the minor to their house on the pretext of getting her married to the accused.

However, later on Saturday night, they poured kerosene on the girl and set her ablaze, they said.

Superintendent of Police Kamlesh Dixit said the neighbours rescued the minor and rushed her to a hospital with critical burn injuries.

She was later referred to Saifai Medical College and her condition is stated to be critical, he said.

According to police, on Thursday the girl's mother discovered her daughter's pregnancy after she took her to a doctor for a check-up following a stomach ache.

A case was registered against the 25-year-old accused of rape and his mother and sister have been charged with attempt to murder, he said.

The mother of the accused was arrested on Saturday and sent to jail, he said, adding efforts are on to nab the youth and his sister.

The SP said all possible help is being given to the victim for her treatment.

