Home Nation

UP: Rape survivor set ablaze by accused's family; 1 held 

The victim is undergoing treatment at Saifai Medical College and her condition is stated to be critical.

Published: 10th October 2022 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2022 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

Fire

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

MAINPURI (Uttar Pradesh): A 15-year-old girl, pregnant after she was raped three months back, was allegedly set on fire by the mother and sister of the accused, police said on Monday.

After learning about the pregnancy, the mother-daughter duo took the minor to their house on the pretext of getting her married to the accused.

However, later on Saturday night, they poured kerosene on the girl and set her ablaze, they said.

Superintendent of Police Kamlesh Dixit said the neighbours rescued the minor and rushed her to a hospital with critical burn injuries.

She was later referred to Saifai Medical College and her condition is stated to be critical, he said.

According to police, on Thursday the girl's mother discovered her daughter's pregnancy after she took her to a doctor for a check-up following a stomach ache.

A case was registered against the 25-year-old accused of rape and his mother and sister have been charged with attempt to murder, he said.

The mother of the accused was arrested on Saturday and sent to jail, he said, adding efforts are on to nab the youth and his sister.

The SP said all possible help is being given to the victim for her treatment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Minor girl raped Uttar Pradesh Rape
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp