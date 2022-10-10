Mulayam Singh Yadav, Samajwadi Party founder, dies at 82

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party founder who helmed Uttar Pradesh as Chief Minister thrice and former Defence Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away after a prolonged illness in Medanta hospital in Gurugram on Monday morning.

Mulayam Singh Yadav’s son and SP chief Akhilesh confirmed his father’s demise in a tweet through the official Twitter handle of the party.

मेरे आदरणीय पिता जी और सबके नेता जी नहीं रहे - श्री अखिलेश यादव — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) October 10, 2022

“My respected father and everyone’s leader is no more - Akhilesh Yadav," the tweet on Samajwadi Party’s Twitter handle read. Mulayam Singh Yadav, 82, had been admitted at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram since August 22 and his condition deteriorated a week ago when the SP patriarch was shifted to ICU and then to CCU. His treatment was being supervised by a team of senior doctors from Medanta hospital. He had been on life-saving drugs.

As per the hospital sources, Mulayam had been suffering from acute kidney malfunction leading to an imbalance in the creatinine levels in his body. In such a condition, after keeping him on dialysis for some time, the doctors shifted the veteran leader to Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) support and life-saving drugs.

After the SP informed of Mulayam Singh’s poor health condition on Sunday, October 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had spoken to Akhilesh to enquire about his father’s health. PM Modi had also assured him of all possible help and assistance.

VIEW PHOTOS | RIP Mulayam Singh Yadav: A life in pictures

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party founder who helmed Uttar Pradesh as Chief Minister thrice and former Defence Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away after a prolonged illness in Medanta hospital in Gurugram on Monday morning. Mulayam Singh Yadav’s son and SP chief Akhilesh confirmed his father’s demise in a tweet through the official Twitter handle of the party. मेरे आदरणीय पिता जी और सबके नेता जी नहीं रहे - श्री अखिलेश यादव — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) October 10, 2022 “My respected father and everyone’s leader is no more - Akhilesh Yadav," the tweet on Samajwadi Party’s Twitter handle read. Mulayam Singh Yadav, 82, had been admitted at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram since August 22 and his condition deteriorated a week ago when the SP patriarch was shifted to ICU and then to CCU. His treatment was being supervised by a team of senior doctors from Medanta hospital. He had been on life-saving drugs. As per the hospital sources, Mulayam had been suffering from acute kidney malfunction leading to an imbalance in the creatinine levels in his body. In such a condition, after keeping him on dialysis for some time, the doctors shifted the veteran leader to Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) support and life-saving drugs. After the SP informed of Mulayam Singh’s poor health condition on Sunday, October 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had spoken to Akhilesh to enquire about his father’s health. PM Modi had also assured him of all possible help and assistance. VIEW PHOTOS | RIP Mulayam Singh Yadav: A life in pictures