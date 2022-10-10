Home Nation

Mulayam Singh Yadav, Samajwadi Party founder, dies at 82

Mulayam, 82, was admitted to Gurugram's Medanta hospital on August 22.

Published: 10th October 2022 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2022 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party founder who helmed Uttar Pradesh as Chief Minister thrice and former Defence Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away after a prolonged illness in Medanta hospital in Gurugram on Monday morning.

Mulayam Singh Yadav’s son and SP chief Akhilesh confirmed his father’s demise in a tweet through the official Twitter handle of the party.

“My respected father and everyone’s leader is no more - Akhilesh Yadav," the tweet on Samajwadi Party’s Twitter handle read. Mulayam Singh Yadav, 82, had been admitted at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram since August 22 and his condition deteriorated a week ago when the SP patriarch was shifted to ICU and then to CCU. His treatment was being supervised by a team of senior doctors from Medanta hospital. He had been on life-saving drugs.

As per the hospital sources, Mulayam had been suffering from acute kidney malfunction leading to an imbalance in the creatinine levels in his body. In such a condition, after keeping him on dialysis for some time, the doctors shifted the veteran leader to Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) support and life-saving drugs.

After the SP informed of Mulayam Singh’s poor health condition on Sunday, October 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had spoken to Akhilesh to enquire about his father’s health. PM Modi had also assured him of all possible help and assistance.

VIEW PHOTOS | RIP Mulayam Singh Yadav: A life in pictures

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mulayam Singh Yadav Akhilesh Yadav Samajwadi Party Mulayam Singh Yadav death
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp