Home Nation

Wives of dons likely to rule in Bihar bypolls

The BJP fielded Sonam Devi, wife of a bahubali (strongman) Lallan Singh from Mokama assembly seat.

Published: 10th October 2022 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2022 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: Women candidates, especially wives of underworld dons, are set to hold sway in the by-elections due in Mokama and Gopalganj assembly seats in Bihar on November 3. While the Opposition BJP announced its candidates for both seats, the ruling grand alliance led by RJD is yet to declare its nominees for the election.

The BJP fielded Sonam Devi, wife of a bahubali (strongman) Lallan Singh from Mokama assembly seat. She will be pitted against Neelam Devi alias Neelam Singh, wife of sitting RJD MLA Anant Singh alias Chhote Sarkar. Though Neelam’s candidature is yet to be announced officially, she has already started campaigning in the constituency after meeting RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.

“It will be a clash between two bahubalis in Mokama this time. Both the candidates belong to the same upper caste Bhumihar. It will be interesting to see how authorities deal with two bahubalis known for their muscle power in the region,” said Ram Avtar Singh, a resident of Moldiyar Tola in Mokama.

On Saturday, Lallan Singh resigned from chief minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) and joined BJP in the hope that he would be fielded as saffron party’s candidate from Mokama. However, some BJP leaders objected to his candidature at the state election committee meeting because of his criminal antecedents. Later his wife Sonam Devi’s name was given clearance by the BJP’s central election committee.  Neelam had campaigned on behalf of her husband Anant Singh in the 2020 assembly election as the latter was in judicial custody. 

In Gopalganj, BJP has fielded Kusum Devi, wife of sitting MLA Subhash Singh, who passed away after prolonged illness in August. BJP leaders are of the view that Kusum would get sympathy votes as her husband Subhash Singh had represented the seat for four consecutive terms. Sources in RJD said that the party is willing to contest both Mokama and Gopalganj seats in by-election.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Women candidates Dons By-election
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp