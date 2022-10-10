Wives of dons likely to rule in Bihar bypolls

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Women candidates, especially wives of underworld dons, are set to hold sway in the by-elections due in Mokama and Gopalganj assembly seats in Bihar on November 3. While the Opposition BJP announced its candidates for both seats, the ruling grand alliance led by RJD is yet to declare its nominees for the election.

The BJP fielded Sonam Devi, wife of a bahubali (strongman) Lallan Singh from Mokama assembly seat. She will be pitted against Neelam Devi alias Neelam Singh, wife of sitting RJD MLA Anant Singh alias Chhote Sarkar. Though Neelam’s candidature is yet to be announced officially, she has already started campaigning in the constituency after meeting RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.

“It will be a clash between two bahubalis in Mokama this time. Both the candidates belong to the same upper caste Bhumihar. It will be interesting to see how authorities deal with two bahubalis known for their muscle power in the region,” said Ram Avtar Singh, a resident of Moldiyar Tola in Mokama.

On Saturday, Lallan Singh resigned from chief minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) and joined BJP in the hope that he would be fielded as saffron party’s candidate from Mokama. However, some BJP leaders objected to his candidature at the state election committee meeting because of his criminal antecedents. Later his wife Sonam Devi’s name was given clearance by the BJP’s central election committee. Neelam had campaigned on behalf of her husband Anant Singh in the 2020 assembly election as the latter was in judicial custody.

In Gopalganj, BJP has fielded Kusum Devi, wife of sitting MLA Subhash Singh, who passed away after prolonged illness in August. BJP leaders are of the view that Kusum would get sympathy votes as her husband Subhash Singh had represented the seat for four consecutive terms. Sources in RJD said that the party is willing to contest both Mokama and Gopalganj seats in by-election.

PATNA: Women candidates, especially wives of underworld dons, are set to hold sway in the by-elections due in Mokama and Gopalganj assembly seats in Bihar on November 3. While the Opposition BJP announced its candidates for both seats, the ruling grand alliance led by RJD is yet to declare its nominees for the election. The BJP fielded Sonam Devi, wife of a bahubali (strongman) Lallan Singh from Mokama assembly seat. She will be pitted against Neelam Devi alias Neelam Singh, wife of sitting RJD MLA Anant Singh alias Chhote Sarkar. Though Neelam’s candidature is yet to be announced officially, she has already started campaigning in the constituency after meeting RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. “It will be a clash between two bahubalis in Mokama this time. Both the candidates belong to the same upper caste Bhumihar. It will be interesting to see how authorities deal with two bahubalis known for their muscle power in the region,” said Ram Avtar Singh, a resident of Moldiyar Tola in Mokama. On Saturday, Lallan Singh resigned from chief minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) and joined BJP in the hope that he would be fielded as saffron party’s candidate from Mokama. However, some BJP leaders objected to his candidature at the state election committee meeting because of his criminal antecedents. Later his wife Sonam Devi’s name was given clearance by the BJP’s central election committee. Neelam had campaigned on behalf of her husband Anant Singh in the 2020 assembly election as the latter was in judicial custody. In Gopalganj, BJP has fielded Kusum Devi, wife of sitting MLA Subhash Singh, who passed away after prolonged illness in August. BJP leaders are of the view that Kusum would get sympathy votes as her husband Subhash Singh had represented the seat for four consecutive terms. Sources in RJD said that the party is willing to contest both Mokama and Gopalganj seats in by-election.