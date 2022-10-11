22 trucks carrying 300 cattle seized, 40 arrested in Bengal

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: As many as 22 trucks carrying cattle were seized in Purulia late on Sunday night. The seizure happened even as the ruling TMC is facing embarrassment after its strongman Anubrata Mondal was arrested by the CBI in a cattle smuggling case three months ago.

Over 300 animals were seized and 40 people were arrested on charges of transporting the bovines without any valid papers, police said. Initial probe revealed that the consignment was going to Murshidabad district from where it had to be smuggled into Bangladesh.

“The seizure and arrests were made at Hura in Purulia. At first, five trucks were intercepted. During the interrogation of the accused, we learnt that more trucks were on their way. We then put up barricades along the state highway, and intercepted the other trucks,” said a police officer.

Investigation revealed that the animals were procured from Darbhanga in Bihar. “Organised rackets are involved in transporting cattle from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to Bengal. The consignments of bovines are delivered to Bangladeshi smugglers in districts like Malda, Murshidabad and Nadia districts,” the police officer added.

