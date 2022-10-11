Home Nation

Congress has outsourced contract of abusing me: PM Modi

Modi warned BJP workers and supporters to be aware of the Congress which, he said, has stopped abusing him and is "working silently" to capture rural votes.

Published: 11th October 2022 01:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2022 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the launch of development initiatives in Amod, Gujarat (Photo | PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the launch of development initiatives in Amod, Gujarat (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUJARAT: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Congress has outsourced the contract of abusing him.

Addressing a rally in Jamkandorna town of Rajkot district in Gujarat ahead of the state Assembly polls due this year-end, Modi warned BJP workers and supporters to be aware of the Congress which, he said, has stopped abusing him and is "working silently" to capture rural votes.

"In the last 20 years, those who were against Gujarat left no stone unturned to defame the state. They hurled choicest abuses against me, including calling me "maut ka saudagar'," the prime minister said.

"They have suddenly gone silent. They have outsourced the contract of creating ruckus, making noise and abusing me, to others. They are silently going to villages and asking people for votes," Modi said, without naming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the new entrant to the poll fray in Gujarat.

"I should warn you against this silent strategy of the opposition party. I know this as this is being controlled by those who are known to conspire against Gujarat from Delhi," the PM said.

He told the people to ask Congress leaders if they visited the Statue of Unity, built in Gujarat in the honour of India's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

"Those who don't respect son of soil Sardar Patel should not have any place in Gujarat," Modi said. "If the government acts against the corrupt, a group shouts against us; should I not act against those involved in looting people," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress BJP PM Modi
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp