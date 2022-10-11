Home Nation

ED moves SC against bail granted to Deshmukh in money-laundering case

To enable ED to file an appeal, the bench had however stayed the implementation of its bail order till October 12.

Published: 11th October 2022 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2022 08:33 AM

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate has moved Supreme Court against Bombay HC’s order granting bail to former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in a money-laundering case that is being investigated by it. 

A bench led by CJI UU Lalit directed for listing the probe agency’s petition before the bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud for Tuesday pursuant to the mentioning made by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. While granting him bail, the HC had directed Deshmukh to pay Rs 1 lakh as bail bond.

To enable ED to file an appeal, the bench had however stayed the implementation of its bail order till October 12. This meant that Deshmukh would continue to remain in judicial custody in Arthur Road prison since he is also being investigated by the CBI in a corruption case. The HC on October 4 had observed that “two components of credits” in the account of his family trust were not “proceeds of crime”. 

The bench had also considered Deshmukh’s age and the fact that he had no criminal antecedents. 
On September 26, SC bench led by Justices DY Chandrachud had directed the Bombay HC to consider and dispose of Maharashtra’s former minister Anil Deshmukh’s plea seeking bail in money laundering case being investigated by the ED. Noting that Deshmukh’s bail application is listed before Justice NJ Jamadar of the Bombay HC, the SC granted him the liberty to mention his application before a single judge. 

