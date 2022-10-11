ED moves SC against bail granted to Deshmukh in money-laundering case

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate has moved Supreme Court against Bombay HC’s order granting bail to former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in a money-laundering case that is being investigated by it.

A bench led by CJI UU Lalit directed for listing the probe agency’s petition before the bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud for Tuesday pursuant to the mentioning made by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. While granting him bail, the HC had directed Deshmukh to pay Rs 1 lakh as bail bond.

To enable ED to file an appeal, the bench had however stayed the implementation of its bail order till October 12. This meant that Deshmukh would continue to remain in judicial custody in Arthur Road prison since he is also being investigated by the CBI in a corruption case. The HC on October 4 had observed that “two components of credits” in the account of his family trust were not “proceeds of crime”.

The bench had also considered Deshmukh’s age and the fact that he had no criminal antecedents.

On September 26, SC bench led by Justices DY Chandrachud had directed the Bombay HC to consider and dispose of Maharashtra’s former minister Anil Deshmukh’s plea seeking bail in money laundering case being investigated by the ED. Noting that Deshmukh’s bail application is listed before Justice NJ Jamadar of the Bombay HC, the SC granted him the liberty to mention his application before a single judge.

ALSO IN TOP COURT

Notice issued in plea on arbitrary talaq

The Supreme Court has issued notice in a plea by a woman from Karnataka seeking to declare “All forms of Unilateral Extra-Judicial Talaq including Talaq-E-Kinaya and “Talaq-E-Bain” as void and unconstitutional for being arbitrary.

Order not passed in plea about crackers

The SC on Monday for the time being refused to pass any orders in a plea by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari seeking permission to sell, purchase or use permissible firecrackers. The plea says that Delhi has put a blanket ban on sale, purchase of crackers.

No order on plea seeking 'national status' for cow

While refusing to interfere with the plea seeking to declare cow as the national animal, an SC bench said, “Is this the job of the court? Why do you file such petitions where we are compelled to impose costs? Whose fundamental rights are affected now that you have filed the petition?” The counsel for Govansh Sewa Sadan said that cow urine and dung are used for agricultural purposes.

