ED raids residential premises of three IAS officers, businessmen in Chhattisgarh

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) teams carried out extensive raids in over 12 locations of senior government officials and businessmen in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

According to preliminary reports, the raids are underway in the districts of Raipur, Durg, and Mahasamund.

Search operations are continuing at the official residences of three IAS officers, other officials, and some businessmen in connection with regard to alleged disproportionate assets and money laundering cases.

The bureaucrats whose residential premises were searched included Raigarh collector Ranu Sahu, her husband JP Maurya (who is Director of Mineral Resources and Mining JP Maurya), and Sameer Vishnoi, the CEO of Chhattisgarh Infotech Promotion Society (CHiPS), sources revealed.

The ED team also arrived at the residential premises of a couple of Congress leaders.

Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel while reacting to the ED raids claimed that as the BJP-led Centre is not able to confront (Congress), they are taking the support of the Central agencies. “People are now aware of how the BJP is misusing the central agencies. Such actions (raids) will continue till the elections”, the CM said.

In July this year, the investigation wing of the Income Tax (IT) department carried out raids at multiple locations including the residential premises of a deputy secretary in the chief minister's office and of a prominent businessman.

The IT department later revealed that they found evidence of unaccounted collection of over Rs 200 crores.

Further details are awaited.

