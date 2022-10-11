Hate speech: SC gives three weeks to activist Shachi Nelli to present ‘proof’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The SC granted three weeks time to activist Shachi Nelli to produce before court transcripts of contents of interview wherein seer Yati Narsinghanand had made abhorrent remarks against the SC and Constitution.

A bench of Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Bela Trivedi in their order said, “On being enquired about the transcription of the contents of the video carrying the statement, counsel seeks time. List after 3 weeks.”

Nelli had filed a contempt plea in SC pursuant to receipt of former AG KK Venugopal’s consent in January 2022. The Hindu seer in an interview given to Vishal Singh in January 2022 had said, “Those who believe in the Supreme Court of India will die a dog’s death.”

On being asked about the court proceedings in the Haridwar hate speech case, Yati Narshinghanand went on to state that “We have no trust in the Supreme Court of India and the Constitution. The Constitution will consume the 100 crore Hindus of this country. Those who believe in this Constitution will be killed.”

NEW DELHI: The SC granted three weeks time to activist Shachi Nelli to produce before court transcripts of contents of interview wherein seer Yati Narsinghanand had made abhorrent remarks against the SC and Constitution. A bench of Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Bela Trivedi in their order said, “On being enquired about the transcription of the contents of the video carrying the statement, counsel seeks time. List after 3 weeks.” Nelli had filed a contempt plea in SC pursuant to receipt of former AG KK Venugopal’s consent in January 2022. The Hindu seer in an interview given to Vishal Singh in January 2022 had said, “Those who believe in the Supreme Court of India will die a dog’s death.” On being asked about the court proceedings in the Haridwar hate speech case, Yati Narshinghanand went on to state that “We have no trust in the Supreme Court of India and the Constitution. The Constitution will consume the 100 crore Hindus of this country. Those who believe in this Constitution will be killed.”